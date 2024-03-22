CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman records his best bowling figures during Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman registered the best bowling figures by a Bangladesh bowler during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai on Friday.

The left-arm pacer picked up four key wickets on his CSK debut, conceding just 29 runs in his quota of four overs. It was also his best bowling figures in the IPL.

Popularly known as ‘The Fizz’, the fast bowler removed the opposition captain Faf Du Plessis in his very first over -- after his attacking start to the game -- with another debutant Rachin Ravindra completing the catch in the deep.

Rajat Patidar fell for a three-ball duck immediately after, edging one back to M.S. Dhoni behind the stumps.

Mustafizur then returned seven overs later, removing Virat Kohli and Cameron Green in a space of two balls with his slower-ball cutter foxing both of them.

Kohli’s wicket -- caught via a relay catch at the deep by Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin at the deep -- was crucial in breaking the back of the RCB innings.

Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat then combined for a 95-run stand to take the team to a par total of 173/6 in its twenty overs.