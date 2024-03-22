KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer “in best shape possible” despite back injury concerns

Returning to the team after a year, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer is eager to give his best both as a leader and a batter.

On the eve of leading KKR in its first Indian Premier League match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens, Shreyas, who has been troubled by a back injury, said he was fit.

“I feel I’m in the best shape possible. I’ve been doing my training regularly, hitting the balls and batting for longer periods of time. I don’t want to think what the doctor has said, what the injury was, because when you overthink, put your focus on the injury, in that moment forget about what you’re doing the best,” said Shreyas.

Shreyas, who was dropped from the Indian Test side recently, preferred to focus on IPL instead thinking about the upcoming T20 World Cup.

He valued his work with mentor Gautam Gambhir, who “is a fearless guy” and gives freedom.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins looked forward to leading a side in T20. “It’s a format I’ve never captained before. With a bit of preparation, I’m good to go,” said Cummins.

Cummins had no issues with the challenge of selecting the XI from several top class players.