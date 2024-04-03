DC vs KKR IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets— All you need to know

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 16 of the IPL 2024 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Take a look at the head-to-head, most runs, most wickets, and other interesting facts.

Kolkata and Delhi have clashed 32 times in the IPL so far with KKR winning 16 times and DC winning 15. There has been one game that resulted in no result for both teams.

Head to Head Record Played: 32 KKR Won: 16 DC Won: 15 No Result: 1 Tie: 0

Highest Run-getter & wicket-taker

Most Runs Gautam Gambhir: 569 Shreyas Iyer 552 David Warner 456