MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

DC vs KKR IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets— All you need to know

Take a look at the head-to-head, most runs, most wickets, and other interesting facts as the Delhi Capitals take on the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 07:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rishabh Pant shares a light moment with coach Ricky Ponting during a practice session.
Rishabh Pant shares a light moment with coach Ricky Ponting during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rishabh Pant shares a light moment with coach Ricky Ponting during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 16 of the IPL 2024 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Take a look at the head-to-head, most runs, most wickets, and other interesting facts.

Kolkata and Delhi have clashed 32 times in the IPL so far with KKR winning 16 times and DC winning 15. There has been one game that resulted in no result for both teams.

Head to Head Record 
Played: 32
KKR Won: 16
DC Won: 15
No Result: 1
Tie: 0

Highest Run-getter & wicket-taker

Most Runs
Gautam Gambhir: 569
Shreyas Iyer 552
David Warner 456
Most Wickets
Umesh Yadav 25
Sunil Narine 25
Andre Russell 14

Related Topics

Delhi Capitals /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs KKR IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets— All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs KKR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 probable playing XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-half hattrick helps Al Nassr beat Abha 8-0
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Nassr vs Abha Highlights, Saudi Pro League: ABH 0-8 NAS; Hattrick and two assists for Ronaldo in the first half
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL

  1. DC vs KKR IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets— All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs KKR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Sonnet Club nets to IPL stardom: The rise of Mayank Yadav
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate
    PTI
  5. IPL 2024: Always had self-belief that I’ll come back to ground, says DC skipper Rishabh Pant
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs KKR IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets— All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs KKR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 probable playing XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-half hattrick helps Al Nassr beat Abha 8-0
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Nassr vs Abha Highlights, Saudi Pro League: ABH 0-8 NAS; Hattrick and two assists for Ronaldo in the first half
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment