DC vs KKR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match

DC vs KKR IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info as Delhi Capitals takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 16 of the IPL 2024 in Visakhapatnam.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 07:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rishabh Pant during a practice session under the watchful eyes of former India skipper and Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.
Rishabh Pant during a practice session under the watchful eyes of former India skipper and Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY | THE HINDU
infoIcon

Rishabh Pant during a practice session under the watchful eyes of former India skipper and Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY | THE HINDU

Delhi Capitals will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 16 of the IPL 2024 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on April 3, 2024.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?

The IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on April 3?

The IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans' Umesh Yadav celebrates his team's win against Mumbai Indians' in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
