DC vs KKR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 16 of the IPL 2024 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on April 3, 2024.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?

The IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on April 3?

The IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.