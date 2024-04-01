MagazineBuy Print

DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has copped a Rs. 12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over rate during the IPL game against Chennai Super Kings.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 10:50 IST , Visakhapatnam - 1 MIN READ

PTI
It was Pant’s team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has copped a Rs. 12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam.

Delhi Capitals pulled off a comfortable 20-run win over defending champion CSK on Sunday.

“Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings,” an IPL statement read.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” it added.

READ | Always had self-belief that I’ll come back to ground, says DC skipper Rishabh Pant

Openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner provided a thunderous start to the Capitals before Pant provided the final flurry to post a challenging target with a gutsy fifty.

The DC bowlers, especially pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar, then rattled the CSK batters and despite MS Dhoni’s cracking 16-ball 37 not out, the defending champions suffered their first loss of the season.

The win on Sunday was Delhi Capitals’ first this season.

