DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: All-round Delhi Capitals’ hands Super Kings its first loss of season

Half-centuries from David Warner (52, 35b, 5x4, 3x6) and Rishabh Pant (51, 32b, 4x4, 3x6), followed by Khaleel Ahmed’s brilliant first spell (3-1-9-2) helped Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs for its first win of the season at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Capitals posted 191 for five as openers Warner and Prithvi Shaw laid the foundation with a 93-run before Pant gave the final flourish.

In reply, CSK’s chase went off the rails immediately when left-arm pacer Khaleel (2/21) removed openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra in his first two overs as only 32 came in the PowerPlay.

HIGHLIGHTS: DELHI CAPITALS VS CHENNAI SUPER KINGS IPL 2024

Ajinkya Rahane (45) and Daryl Mitchell (34) added 68 runs for the third wicket to keep the defending champions’ hopes alive. But just as they looked to get a move on, Axar Patel had Mitchell caught and bowled. Once Mukesh Kumar struck twice in as many balls to remove Rahane and Sameer Rizvi, it was curtains for the Super Kings.

The sell-out crowd decked in yellow, and CSK’s fans, though, found some solace when M.S. Dhoni rewound the clock and brought the roof down with a blistering cameo, smashing an unbeaten 37 (16b, 4x4, 3x6) that included some clean strikes down the ground. However, it came a bit too late for the Men in Yellow.

Earlier in the evening, Warner cut loose in the fifth over with a pick-up shot over midwicket for a six, followed by two boundaries through off-side off Deepak Chahar. In the next over, Shaw slammed Mustafizur Rahman for a hat-trick of boundaries, as Delhi got to 62/0 in six overs. From 103/1, Delhi slumped to 134/4 as Matheesha Pathirana pulled things back for CSK when he delivered two inch-perfect reverse-swinging yorkers to knock over Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs in the space of three balls.

But Pant ensured Delhi did not squander the start as he took down the Sri Lankan pacer for a six and two fours in one over to get to his half-century. The final flourish from the Delhi skipper meant his side had enough to hand Chennai its first defeat.