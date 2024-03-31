DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant scores a half-century after 465 days

Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant scored a half-century after a gap of 465 days since his previous fifty-plus score during the IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Pant last scored a fifty-plus score - 93 - on December 22, 2022 in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Pant, who suffered a horrific car crash later that year, only returned to professional cricket at the start of this IPL season, leading the DC franchise.

After ordinary outings in the first two matches, Pant showed a glimpse of his previous best where he scored 51 runs in 32 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes.