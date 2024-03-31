MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant scores a half-century after 465 days

Pant last scored a fifty-plus score - 93 - on December 22, 2022 in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 21:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant in action during the IPL 2024 match against CSK.
Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant in action during the IPL 2024 match against CSK. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant in action during the IPL 2024 match against CSK. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant scored a half-century after a gap of 465 days since his previous fifty-plus score during the IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Pant last scored a fifty-plus score - 93 - on December 22, 2022 in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Follow DC vs CSK live

Pant, who suffered a horrific car crash later that year, only returned to professional cricket at the start of this IPL season, leading the DC franchise.

After ordinary outings in the first two matches, Pant showed a glimpse of his previous best where he scored 51 runs in 32 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes.

Related Topics

Rishabh Pant /

Delhi Capitals /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: MBSG 1-2 CFC, Edwards gives Marina Machans the lead, ISL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant scores a half-century after 465 days
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant’s fifty takes Delhi Capitals to 191/5 vs Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man City vs Arsenal Live score updates, Premier League 2024: MCI 0 - 0 ARS; Jesus goes close to opener; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sudharsan, Miller make light work of chase to help Gujarat Titans to second win
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant scores a half-century after 465 days
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sudharsan, Miller make light work of chase to help Gujarat Titans to second win
    N. Sudarshan
  3. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni records 300 dismissals as wicketkeeper in T20s
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Struggling Mumbai Indians hosts in-form Rajasthan Royals, skipper Hardik Pandya eyes maiden win
    Shayan Acharya
  5. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Warner equals Gayle’s record of most fifty-plus scores in T20s
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: MBSG 1-2 CFC, Edwards gives Marina Machans the lead, ISL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant scores a half-century after 465 days
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant’s fifty takes Delhi Capitals to 191/5 vs Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man City vs Arsenal Live score updates, Premier League 2024: MCI 0 - 0 ARS; Jesus goes close to opener; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sudharsan, Miller make light work of chase to help Gujarat Titans to second win
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment