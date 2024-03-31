MagazineBuy Print

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Sports schedule, April 2024: IPL, Candidates, Augusta Masters, El Clasico, UCL Quarterfinals, Badminton Asia Championships and more

Here’s the complete sports schedule for April 2024 which features IPL 2024, Champions League quarterfinals, Badminton Asia Championships, FIDE Candidates and more.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 22:17 IST , CHENNAI - 5 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: The Champions League trophy during the quarterfinal draw of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 season.
File Photo: The Champions League trophy during the quarterfinal draw of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 season. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: The Champions League trophy during the quarterfinal draw of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 season. | Photo Credit: AP

CHESS

April 3-22: FIDE Candidates - Toronto, Canada

CRICKET

IPL 2024

IPL 2024 continues throughout the month of April and ends on May 26.

Here’s the complete schedule of IPL 2024

March 30 - April 3: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test - Chattogram, Bangladesh

April 18: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan

April 20: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan

April 21: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan

April 25: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan

April 27: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan

FOOTBALL

PREMIER LEAGUE (SELECT FIXTURES):

April 3: Newcastle United vs Everton

April 3: West Ham vs Spurs

April 4: Arsenal vs Luton Town

April 4: Manchester City vs Aston Villa

April 5: Liverpool vs Sheffield United

April 5: Chelsea vs Manchester United

April 6: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

April 6: Wolves vs West Ham

April 6: Fulham vs Newcastle United

April 6: Brighton vs Arsenal

April 7: Manchester United vs Liverpool

April 7: Spurs vs Nottingham Forest

April 13: Newcastle United vs Spurs

April 13: Manchester City vs Luton Town

April 13: Manchester United vs Bournemouth

April 14: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

April 14: West Ham vs Fulham

April 14: Arsenal vs Aston Villa

April 21: Wolves vs Arsenal

April 21: Crystal Palace vs West Ham

April 21: Aston Villa vs Bournemouth

April 21: Fulham vs Liverpool

April 24: Arsenal vs Chelsea

April 25: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

April 25: Manchester United vs Sheffield United

April 25: Everton vs Liverpool

April 25: Brighton vs Manchester City

April 27: West Ham vs Liverpool

April 27: Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

April 27: Manchester United vs Burnley

April 28: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

April 28: Spurs vs Arsenal

April 28: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

LA LIGA (SELECT FIXTURES):

April 1: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

April 2: Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid

April 13: Atletico Madrid vs Girona

April 13: Mallorca vs Real Madrid

April 14: Cadiz vs Barcelona

April 14: Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal

April 20: Athletic Bilbao vs Granada

April 21: Girona vs Cadiz

April 21: Alaves vs Atletico Madrid

April 22: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

April 27: Barcelona vs Valencia

April 27: Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

April 28: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

April 30: Las Palmas vs Girona

SERIE A (SELECT FIXTURES):

April 2: Inter Milan vs Empoli

April 6: AC Milan vs Leece

April 13: Torino vs Juventus

April 14: Sassuolo vs AC Milan

April 15: Inter Milan vs Cagliari

April 20: Cagliari vs Juventus

April 23: AC Milan vs Inter Milan

BUNDESLIGA (SELECT FIXTURES):

April 6: Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich

April 6: Union Berlin vs Leverkusen

April 6: Dortmund vs Stuttgart

April 13: Bayern vs Koln

April 13: M’gladbach vs Dortmund

April 13: Stuttgart VS Frankfurt

April 14: Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen

April 20: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich

April 21: Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart

April 21: Dortmund vs Leverkusen

April 27: Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt

April 27: Leipzig vs Dortmund

April 27: Leverkusen vs Stuttgart

LIGUE 1 (SELECT FIXTURES):

April 1: Marseille vs PSG

April 7: PSG vs Clermont Foot

April 22: PSG vs Lyon

April 24: Lorient vs PSG

April 28: PSG vs Le Havre

FA CUP SEMIFINALS

April 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea

April 21: Coventry vs Manchester United

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:

The quarterfinals start on April 10. Here is the full schedule.

The first leg of the Champions League semifinals is set to be played on April 30.

ISL:

Here’s the full schedule of the ISL 2023/24 season.

HOCKEY

April 6-13: India Tour of Australia (Men)

TENNIS

April 1-7: U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship - ATP 250 Houston

April 1-7: Charleston Open - WTA 500

April 1-7: Copa Colsanitas Zurich - WTA 250 Bogota

April 1-7: Grand Prix Hassan II - ATP 250 Marrakech

April 1-7: Millenium Estoril Open - ATP 250 Estoril

April 7-14: Monte Carlo Masters - ATP Masters 1000

April 12-13: Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers

April 15-21: Barcelona Open - ATP 500

April 15-21: Stuttgart Open - WTA 500

April 15-21: Open de Rouen- WTA 250

April 15-21: Bavarian International Tennis Championships (BMW Open) - ATP 250 Munich

April 15-21: Tiriac Open - ATP 250 Bucharest

April 23-May 5: Madrid Open - WTA 1000

April 24-May 5: Madrid Open - ATP Masters 1000

BADMINTON

April 8-14: European Championships - Saarbrucken, Germany

April 9-14: Badminton Asia Championships - Ningbo, China

April 10-13: Pan Am Individual Championships - Guatemala City

April 27-5 May: Thomas & Uber Cup - Chengdu, China

ATHLETICS

April 12-14: SAFF Athletics Junior Championships, Chennai

April 17: Asian 20km Race Walking Championships - Nomi, Japan

April 20: Xiamen Diamond League, China

April 21: World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships - Antalya, Turkey

April 24: Asian Junior Championships - Dubai, UAE

April 27: Shanghai Diamond League, China

April 30: Indian Grand Prix - 1 - Bangalore

MOTORSPORT

April 5-7: F1, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

April 15: MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, Texas

April 19-21: F1, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

April 28: MotoGP, Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix, Cadiz

WRESTLING

April 11-16: Asian Wrestling Championships - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

April 19-21: Asian Olympic Games Qualifiers - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

TABLE TENNIS

April 2-7: WTT Feeder Varazdin, Croatia

April 8-12: WTT Feeder Düsseldorf, Germany

April 11-12: World Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualification event, Havirov

April 14-17: WTT Feeder Havirov

April 15-21: ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup, Macao

SHOOTING

April 11-20: ISSF Final Olympic Qualifiers Rifle/Pistol - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

April 19-29-: ISSF Final Olympic Qualifiers Shotgun - Doha, Qatar

ARCHERY

April 23-28: Archery World Cup Stage I - Shanghai

GOLF

April 4-7: Texas Open (PGA)

April 11-14: The Masters (PGA)

April 18-21: RBC Heritage (PGA)

April 18-21: Chevron Championship (LPGA)

April 25-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA)

VOLLEYBALL

April 10-12: Asian Championships Trials - Bengaluru

BOXING

April 25-May 10: Under-22 and Youth Asian Championships - Astana, Kazakhstan

WEIGHTLIFTING

March 31-April 11: IWF World Cup (Paris Olympics qualification event) - Phuket, Thailand

SQUASH

April 11-16: Black Ball Squash Open - Cairo, Egypt

April 18-21: World Championship Qualifiers (Asia) - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

April 19-26: El Gouna International Squash Open - El Gouna, Egypt

GYMNASTICS

April 12-14: FIG World Cup - Sofia, Bulgaria

April 17-20: FIG Apparatus World Cup (Olympic Qualifier) - Doha, Qatar

April 19-21: FIG World Cup - Baku, Azerbaijan

April 26-28: FIG World Cup - Tashkent, Uzbekistan

