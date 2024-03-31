Sports schedule, April 2024: IPL, Candidates, Augusta Masters, El Clasico, UCL Quarterfinals, Badminton Asia Championships and more

CHESS

April 3-22: FIDE Candidates - Toronto, Canada

CRICKET

IPL 2024

IPL 2024 continues throughout the month of April and ends on May 26.

Here’s the complete schedule of IPL 2024

March 30 - April 3: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test - Chattogram, Bangladesh

April 18: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan

April 20: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan

April 21: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan

April 25: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan

April 27: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan

FOOTBALL

PREMIER LEAGUE (SELECT FIXTURES):

April 3: Newcastle United vs Everton

April 3: West Ham vs Spurs

April 4: Arsenal vs Luton Town

April 4: Manchester City vs Aston Villa

April 5: Liverpool vs Sheffield United

April 5: Chelsea vs Manchester United

April 6: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

April 6: Wolves vs West Ham

April 6: Fulham vs Newcastle United

April 6: Brighton vs Arsenal

April 7: Manchester United vs Liverpool

April 7: Spurs vs Nottingham Forest

April 13: Newcastle United vs Spurs

April 13: Manchester City vs Luton Town

April 13: Manchester United vs Bournemouth

April 14: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

April 14: West Ham vs Fulham

April 14: Arsenal vs Aston Villa

April 21: Wolves vs Arsenal

April 21: Crystal Palace vs West Ham

April 21: Aston Villa vs Bournemouth

April 21: Fulham vs Liverpool

April 24: Arsenal vs Chelsea

April 25: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

April 25: Manchester United vs Sheffield United

April 25: Everton vs Liverpool

April 25: Brighton vs Manchester City

April 27: West Ham vs Liverpool

April 27: Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

April 27: Manchester United vs Burnley

April 28: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

April 28: Spurs vs Arsenal

April 28: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

LA LIGA (SELECT FIXTURES):

April 1: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

April 2: Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid

April 13: Atletico Madrid vs Girona

April 13: Mallorca vs Real Madrid

April 14: Cadiz vs Barcelona

April 14: Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal

April 20: Athletic Bilbao vs Granada

April 21: Girona vs Cadiz

April 21: Alaves vs Atletico Madrid

April 22: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

April 27: Barcelona vs Valencia

April 27: Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

April 28: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

April 30: Las Palmas vs Girona

SERIE A (SELECT FIXTURES):

April 2: Inter Milan vs Empoli

April 6: AC Milan vs Leece

April 13: Torino vs Juventus

April 14: Sassuolo vs AC Milan

April 15: Inter Milan vs Cagliari

April 20: Cagliari vs Juventus

April 23: AC Milan vs Inter Milan

BUNDESLIGA (SELECT FIXTURES):

April 6: Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich

April 6: Union Berlin vs Leverkusen

April 6: Dortmund vs Stuttgart

April 13: Bayern vs Koln

April 13: M’gladbach vs Dortmund

April 13: Stuttgart VS Frankfurt

April 14: Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen

April 20: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich

April 21: Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart

April 21: Dortmund vs Leverkusen

April 27: Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt

April 27: Leipzig vs Dortmund

April 27: Leverkusen vs Stuttgart

LIGUE 1 (SELECT FIXTURES):

April 1: Marseille vs PSG

April 7: PSG vs Clermont Foot

April 22: PSG vs Lyon

April 24: Lorient vs PSG

April 28: PSG vs Le Havre

FA CUP SEMIFINALS

April 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea

April 21: Coventry vs Manchester United

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:

The quarterfinals start on April 10. Here is the full schedule.

The first leg of the Champions League semifinals is set to be played on April 30.

ISL:

Here’s the full schedule of the ISL 2023/24 season.

HOCKEY

April 6-13: India Tour of Australia (Men)

TENNIS

April 1-7: U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship - ATP 250 Houston

April 1-7: Charleston Open - WTA 500

April 1-7: Copa Colsanitas Zurich - WTA 250 Bogota

April 1-7: Grand Prix Hassan II - ATP 250 Marrakech

April 1-7: Millenium Estoril Open - ATP 250 Estoril

April 7-14: Monte Carlo Masters - ATP Masters 1000

April 12-13: Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers

April 15-21: Barcelona Open - ATP 500

April 15-21: Stuttgart Open - WTA 500

April 15-21: Open de Rouen- WTA 250

April 15-21: Bavarian International Tennis Championships (BMW Open) - ATP 250 Munich

April 15-21: Tiriac Open - ATP 250 Bucharest

April 23-May 5: Madrid Open - WTA 1000

April 24-May 5: Madrid Open - ATP Masters 1000

BADMINTON

April 8-14: European Championships - Saarbrucken, Germany

April 9-14: Badminton Asia Championships - Ningbo, China

April 10-13: Pan Am Individual Championships - Guatemala City

April 27-5 May: Thomas & Uber Cup - Chengdu, China

ATHLETICS

April 12-14: SAFF Athletics Junior Championships, Chennai

April 17: Asian 20km Race Walking Championships - Nomi, Japan

April 20: Xiamen Diamond League, China

April 21: World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships - Antalya, Turkey

April 24: Asian Junior Championships - Dubai, UAE

April 27: Shanghai Diamond League, China

April 30: Indian Grand Prix - 1 - Bangalore

MOTORSPORT

April 5-7: F1, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

April 15: MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, Texas

April 19-21: F1, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

April 28: MotoGP, Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix, Cadiz

WRESTLING

April 11-16: Asian Wrestling Championships - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

April 19-21: Asian Olympic Games Qualifiers - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

TABLE TENNIS

April 2-7: WTT Feeder Varazdin, Croatia

April 8-12: WTT Feeder Düsseldorf, Germany

April 11-12: World Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualification event, Havirov

April 14-17: WTT Feeder Havirov

April 15-21: ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup, Macao

SHOOTING

April 11-20: ISSF Final Olympic Qualifiers Rifle/Pistol - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

April 19-29-: ISSF Final Olympic Qualifiers Shotgun - Doha, Qatar

ARCHERY

April 23-28: Archery World Cup Stage I - Shanghai

GOLF

April 4-7: Texas Open (PGA)

April 11-14: The Masters (PGA)

April 18-21: RBC Heritage (PGA)

April 18-21: Chevron Championship (LPGA)

April 25-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA)

VOLLEYBALL

April 10-12: Asian Championships Trials - Bengaluru

BOXING

April 25-May 10: Under-22 and Youth Asian Championships - Astana, Kazakhstan

WEIGHTLIFTING

March 31-April 11: IWF World Cup (Paris Olympics qualification event) - Phuket, Thailand

SQUASH

April 11-16: Black Ball Squash Open - Cairo, Egypt

April 18-21: World Championship Qualifiers (Asia) - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

April 19-26: El Gouna International Squash Open - El Gouna, Egypt

GYMNASTICS

April 12-14: FIG World Cup - Sofia, Bulgaria

April 17-20: FIG Apparatus World Cup (Olympic Qualifier) - Doha, Qatar

April 19-21: FIG World Cup - Baku, Azerbaijan

April 26-28: FIG World Cup - Tashkent, Uzbekistan