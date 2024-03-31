Sports schedule, April 2024: IPL, Candidates, Augusta Masters, El Clasico, UCL Quarterfinals, Badminton Asia Championships and more

CHESS
April 3-22: FIDE Candidates - Toronto, Canada
CRICKET
IPL 2024
IPL 2024 continues throughout the month of April and ends on May 26.
Here’s the complete schedule of IPL 2024
March 30 - April 3: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test - Chattogram, Bangladesh
April 18: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan
April 20: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan
April 21: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan
April 25: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan
April 27: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - Rawalpindi, Pakistan
FOOTBALL
PREMIER LEAGUE (SELECT FIXTURES):
April 3: Newcastle United vs Everton
April 3: West Ham vs Spurs
April 4: Arsenal vs Luton Town
April 4: Manchester City vs Aston Villa
April 5: Liverpool vs Sheffield United
April 5: Chelsea vs Manchester United
April 6: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
April 6: Wolves vs West Ham
April 6: Fulham vs Newcastle United
April 6: Brighton vs Arsenal
April 7: Manchester United vs Liverpool
April 7: Spurs vs Nottingham Forest
April 13: Newcastle United vs Spurs
April 13: Manchester City vs Luton Town
April 13: Manchester United vs Bournemouth
April 14: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
April 14: West Ham vs Fulham
April 14: Arsenal vs Aston Villa
April 21: Wolves vs Arsenal
April 21: Crystal Palace vs West Ham
April 21: Aston Villa vs Bournemouth
April 21: Fulham vs Liverpool
April 24: Arsenal vs Chelsea
April 25: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United
April 25: Manchester United vs Sheffield United
April 25: Everton vs Liverpool
April 25: Brighton vs Manchester City
April 27: West Ham vs Liverpool
April 27: Newcastle United vs Sheffield United
April 27: Manchester United vs Burnley
April 28: Aston Villa vs Chelsea
April 28: Spurs vs Arsenal
April 28: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
LA LIGA (SELECT FIXTURES):
April 1: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao
April 2: Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid
April 13: Atletico Madrid vs Girona
April 13: Mallorca vs Real Madrid
April 14: Cadiz vs Barcelona
April 14: Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal
April 20: Athletic Bilbao vs Granada
April 21: Girona vs Cadiz
April 21: Alaves vs Atletico Madrid
April 22: Real Madrid vs Barcelona
April 27: Barcelona vs Valencia
April 27: Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao
April 28: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
April 30: Las Palmas vs Girona
SERIE A (SELECT FIXTURES):
April 2: Inter Milan vs Empoli
April 6: AC Milan vs Leece
April 13: Torino vs Juventus
April 14: Sassuolo vs AC Milan
April 15: Inter Milan vs Cagliari
April 20: Cagliari vs Juventus
April 23: AC Milan vs Inter Milan
BUNDESLIGA (SELECT FIXTURES):
April 6: Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich
April 6: Union Berlin vs Leverkusen
April 6: Dortmund vs Stuttgart
April 13: Bayern vs Koln
April 13: M’gladbach vs Dortmund
April 13: Stuttgart VS Frankfurt
April 14: Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen
April 20: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
April 21: Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart
April 21: Dortmund vs Leverkusen
April 27: Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt
April 27: Leipzig vs Dortmund
April 27: Leverkusen vs Stuttgart
LIGUE 1 (SELECT FIXTURES):
April 1: Marseille vs PSG
April 7: PSG vs Clermont Foot
April 22: PSG vs Lyon
April 24: Lorient vs PSG
April 28: PSG vs Le Havre
FA CUP SEMIFINALS
April 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea
April 21: Coventry vs Manchester United
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:
The quarterfinals start on April 10. Here is the full schedule.
The first leg of the Champions League semifinals is set to be played on April 30.
ISL:
Here’s the full schedule of the ISL 2023/24 season.
HOCKEY
April 6-13: India Tour of Australia (Men)
TENNIS
April 1-7: U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship - ATP 250 Houston
April 1-7: Charleston Open - WTA 500
April 1-7: Copa Colsanitas Zurich - WTA 250 Bogota
April 1-7: Grand Prix Hassan II - ATP 250 Marrakech
April 1-7: Millenium Estoril Open - ATP 250 Estoril
April 7-14: Monte Carlo Masters - ATP Masters 1000
April 12-13: Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers
April 15-21: Barcelona Open - ATP 500
April 15-21: Stuttgart Open - WTA 500
April 15-21: Open de Rouen- WTA 250
April 15-21: Bavarian International Tennis Championships (BMW Open) - ATP 250 Munich
April 15-21: Tiriac Open - ATP 250 Bucharest
April 23-May 5: Madrid Open - WTA 1000
April 24-May 5: Madrid Open - ATP Masters 1000
BADMINTON
April 8-14: European Championships - Saarbrucken, Germany
April 9-14: Badminton Asia Championships - Ningbo, China
April 10-13: Pan Am Individual Championships - Guatemala City
April 27-5 May: Thomas & Uber Cup - Chengdu, China
ATHLETICS
April 12-14: SAFF Athletics Junior Championships, Chennai
April 17: Asian 20km Race Walking Championships - Nomi, Japan
April 20: Xiamen Diamond League, China
April 21: World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships - Antalya, Turkey
April 24: Asian Junior Championships - Dubai, UAE
April 27: Shanghai Diamond League, China
April 30: Indian Grand Prix - 1 - Bangalore
MOTORSPORT
April 5-7: F1, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
April 15: MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, Texas
April 19-21: F1, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
April 28: MotoGP, Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix, Cadiz
WRESTLING
April 11-16: Asian Wrestling Championships - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
April 19-21: Asian Olympic Games Qualifiers - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
TABLE TENNIS
April 2-7: WTT Feeder Varazdin, Croatia
April 8-12: WTT Feeder Düsseldorf, Germany
April 11-12: World Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualification event, Havirov
April 14-17: WTT Feeder Havirov
April 15-21: ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup, Macao
SHOOTING
April 11-20: ISSF Final Olympic Qualifiers Rifle/Pistol - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
April 19-29-: ISSF Final Olympic Qualifiers Shotgun - Doha, Qatar
ARCHERY
April 23-28: Archery World Cup Stage I - Shanghai
GOLF
April 4-7: Texas Open (PGA)
April 11-14: The Masters (PGA)
April 18-21: RBC Heritage (PGA)
April 18-21: Chevron Championship (LPGA)
April 25-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA)
VOLLEYBALL
April 10-12: Asian Championships Trials - Bengaluru
BOXING
April 25-May 10: Under-22 and Youth Asian Championships - Astana, Kazakhstan
WEIGHTLIFTING
March 31-April 11: IWF World Cup (Paris Olympics qualification event) - Phuket, Thailand
SQUASH
April 11-16: Black Ball Squash Open - Cairo, Egypt
April 18-21: World Championship Qualifiers (Asia) - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
April 19-26: El Gouna International Squash Open - El Gouna, Egypt
GYMNASTICS
April 12-14: FIG World Cup - Sofia, Bulgaria
April 17-20: FIG Apparatus World Cup (Olympic Qualifier) - Doha, Qatar
April 19-21: FIG World Cup - Baku, Azerbaijan
April 26-28: FIG World Cup - Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 58/2 (9); Rahane, Mitchell rebuild innings vs Delhi Capitals
- Mohun Bagan SG 2-3 Chennaiyin FC Highlights: Irfan nets winner to keep top-six hopes alive in ISL 10
- ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin rules the roost with an injury-time comeback against Mohun Bagan SG
- Sports schedule, April 2024: IPL, Candidates, Augusta Masters, El Clasico, UCL Quarterfinals, Badminton Asia Championships and more
- Arsenal’s Frida Maanum collapses during Women’s League Cup final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE