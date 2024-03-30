Indian sports news wrap: March 30

TENNIS

$82,000 Challenger tennis: Bollipalli, Poonacha win in doubles semifinals

Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha beat Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac of USA 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles semifinals of the $82,000 Challenger tennis tournament in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

In the $40,000 ITF women’s event in Kofu, Japan, Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina were beaten 6-3, 7-5 in the doubles final by Erina Hayashi and Saki Imamura.

The results €148,625 Challenger, Naples, Italy Doubles (quarterfinals): Theo Arribage (Fra) & Victor Cornea (Rou) bt Arjun Kadhe & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-3, 6-2. $82,000 Challenger, San Luis Potosi, Mexico Doubles (semifinals): Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Ryan Seggerman & Patrik Trhac (USA) 6-3, 6-4. $40,000 ITF women, Kofu, Japan Doubles (final): Erina Hayashi & Saki Imamura (Jpn) bt Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina 6-3, 7-5. $25,000 ITF women, Terrassa, Spain Doubles (final): Nika Radisic (Slo) & Anita Wagner (BIH) bt Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers (Esp) & Vasanti Shinde 7-5, 7-6(7).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

WJT Asia-Oceania under-14 boys tournament: India loses 2-0 to Japan

Japan beat India 2-0 in the final of the WJT Asia-Oceania under-14 boys tennis tournament in Kuching, Malaysia, on Saturday.

Hruthik Katakam looked set to force the deciding doubles after Tavish Pahwa was beaten in the first singles, but Takahiro Kawaguchi overcame a hard start to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, sealing a 2-0 victory for Japan.

Incidentally, Japan had scored a 2-0 victory over India in the league stage earlier.

Earlier, India had assured itself of a berth in the World Group competition to be staged later in Europe.

The results (final) Japan bt India 2-0 (Shintaro Ogaki bt Tavish Pahwa 6-2, 6-3; Takahiro Kawaguchi bt Hruthik Katakam 1-6, 6-4, 6-4).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA men’s tennis tournament: Parth beats former national champion Dalwinder in final

Parth Aggarwal beat former national champion Dalwinder Singh 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in the final of the Rs. 100,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament at the Excellence Academy.

The results (final) Parth Aggarwal bt Dalwinder Singh 7-6(3), 7-6(2); Semifinals: Parth bt Rakshit Dhankar 6-3, 6-0; Dalwinder bt Arthav Neema 6-4, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan