Indian sports news wrap: March 30

$82,000 Challenger tennis: Bollipalli, Poonacha win in doubles semifinals
Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha beat Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac of USA 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles semifinals of the $82,000 Challenger tennis tournament in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.
In the $40,000 ITF women’s event in Kofu, Japan, Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina were beaten 6-3, 7-5 in the doubles final by Erina Hayashi and Saki Imamura.
The results
-Kamesh Srinivasan
WJT Asia-Oceania under-14 boys tournament: India loses 2-0 to Japan
Japan beat India 2-0 in the final of the WJT Asia-Oceania under-14 boys tennis tournament in Kuching, Malaysia, on Saturday.
Hruthik Katakam looked set to force the deciding doubles after Tavish Pahwa was beaten in the first singles, but Takahiro Kawaguchi overcame a hard start to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, sealing a 2-0 victory for Japan.
Incidentally, Japan had scored a 2-0 victory over India in the league stage earlier.
Earlier, India had assured itself of a berth in the World Group competition to be staged later in Europe.
The results (final)
-Kamesh Srinivasan
AITA men’s tennis tournament: Parth beats former national champion Dalwinder in final
Parth Aggarwal beat former national champion Dalwinder Singh 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in the final of the Rs. 100,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament at the Excellence Academy.
The results (final)
-Kamesh Srinivasan
