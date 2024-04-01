MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to continue its terrific run when it takes on winless Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

A clinical bowling effort and a brilliant innings by Riyan Parag helped RR beat Delhi Capitals in its previous encounter. MI on the other hand began well in its chase of the highest IPL score of 277 set by SRH only to fall short by 31 runs.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match.

MI vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 27 Mumbai Indians won: 15 Rajasthan Royals won: 12 Last result: Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets (Mumbai; 2023)

MI vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM Matches played: 8 Mumbai Indians won: 5 Rajasthan Royals won: 3 Last result: Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets (2023)

MI OVERALL IPL RECORD AT WANKHEDE STADIUM Matches played: 78 Mumbai Indians won: 48 Mumbai Indians lost: 29 Last result: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets (2023) Mumbai Indians highest score: 223/6 (20) vs KXIP (2017) Mumbai Indians lowest score: 87 all out (18.5) vs SRH (2018)

MOST RUNS IN MI VS RR IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS Jos Buttler (RR) 8 485 69.28 152.03 100 Sanju Samson (RR) 17 476 29.75 147.36 76 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 10 414 46.00 147.85 79*

MOST WICKETS IN MI VS RR IPL MATCHES