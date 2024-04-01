MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to continue its terrific run when it takes on winless Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.
A clinical bowling effort and a brilliant innings by Riyan Parag helped RR beat Delhi Capitals in its previous encounter. MI on the other hand began well in its chase of the highest IPL score of 277 set by SRH only to fall short by 31 runs.
Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match.
MI vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
MI vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
MI OVERALL IPL RECORD AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN MI VS RR IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|8
|485
|69.28
|152.03
|100
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|17
|476
|29.75
|147.36
|76
|Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
|10
|414
|46.00
|147.85
|79*
MOST WICKETS IN MI VS RR IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|12
|17
|6.30
|17.05
|4/20
|Dhawal Kulkarni (MI, RR)
|14
|17
|8.20
|23.64
|3/18
|Jofra Archer (MI,RR)
|7
|13
|7.10
|15.30
|3/22
