MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match on Monday.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 07:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: RR’s Yashashvi Jaiswal in action during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: RR’s Yashashvi Jaiswal in action during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: RR’s Yashashvi Jaiswal in action during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to continue its terrific run when it takes on winless Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

A clinical bowling effort and a brilliant innings by Riyan Parag helped RR beat Delhi Capitals in its previous encounter. MI on the other hand began well in its chase of the highest IPL score of 277 set by SRH only to fall short by 31 runs.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match.

MI vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 27
Mumbai Indians won: 15
Rajasthan Royals won: 12
Last result: Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets (Mumbai; 2023)
MI vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
Matches played: 8
Mumbai Indians won: 5
Rajasthan Royals won: 3
Last result: Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets (2023)
MI OVERALL IPL RECORD AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
Matches played: 78
Mumbai Indians won: 48
Mumbai Indians lost: 29
Last result: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets (2023)
Mumbai Indians highest score: 223/6 (20) vs KXIP (2017)
Mumbai Indians lowest score: 87 all out (18.5) vs SRH (2018)

MOST RUNS IN MI VS RR IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Jos Buttler (RR) 8 485 69.28 152.03 100
Sanju Samson (RR) 17 476 29.75 147.36 76
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 10 414 46.00 147.85 79*

MOST WICKETS IN MI VS RR IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 12 17 6.30 17.05 4/20
Dhawal Kulkarni (MI, RR) 14 17 8.20 23.64 3/18
Jofra Archer (MI,RR) 7 13 7.10 15.30 3/22

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs RR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: All-round Delhi Capitals hands Super Kings its first loss of season
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Dhoni scores 16-ball 37 in his first IPL 2024 outing with bat during DC vs CSK
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. MI vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: All-round Delhi Capitals hands Super Kings its first loss of season
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Dhoni scores 16-ball 37 in his first IPL 2024 outing with bat during DC vs CSK
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant scores a half-century after 465 days
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs RR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: All-round Delhi Capitals hands Super Kings its first loss of season
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Dhoni scores 16-ball 37 in his first IPL 2024 outing with bat during DC vs CSK
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment