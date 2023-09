ISL 2023-24 schedule: Full list of Indian Super League matches, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on October 28

The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24 was released on Thursday, with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC in the opening match on September 21.

This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date, with I-League teams joining the league through promotion from this season. FSDL, the body running the league, announced the league fixtures until December on Thursday, with the next half of the schedule expected to come later this year.

Punjab FC, the I-League champion last season, will open its campaign against defending ISL and Durand Cup champion, Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The other Kolkata giant, East Bengal, will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in its first ISL game.

Following is the complete ISL schedule: