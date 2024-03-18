MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India announces 27-member squad for five-match hockey away Test series against Australia

India will leave for Australia on April 1 and play its opening game on April 6, followed by matches on April 7, 10, 12 and 13. All the games will be played in Perth.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 15:38 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team head coach Craig Fulton.
FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team head coach Craig Fulton. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team head coach Craig Fulton. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead a 27-member strong Indian team in a five-match away hockey Test series against Australia, with chief coach Craig Fulton opting to go with almost the entire core group of probables undergoing training in Bhubaneswar.

India will leave for Australia on April 1 and play its opening game on April 6, followed by matches on April 7, 10, 12 and 13. All the games will be played in Perth.

ALSO READ | India ropes in Dutch goalkeeping coach Dennis van de Pol

The tour against one of the best hockey-playing nations is significant and the Indian team will aim to fine-tune its preparations ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics.

The tour will give Fulton the opportunity to have a look at his probable 16-member squad for the quadrennial showpiece event.

But having said that, ahead of Paris Olympics the Indians will have another important assignment in the Belgium leg of the Pro League in May, which will give Fulton more options.

“This will be a very important tour for us as it will not only ascertain the level we are at and the areas we want to get better ahead of the Paris Olympics but this is also an important tournament for the players,” Fulton said in a Hockey India release.

ALSO READ | Huge difference between playing hockey at the junior and senior level: Araijeet Hundal

“We chose to go with the almost entire core group so that each player gets enough opportunity to showcase their full potential and also it is a good tour to test different combinations,” he added.

Hockey India had on March 11 named a 28 core probables list for the men’s national camp and with 27 of them in the Australia-bound squad, it goes well with Fulton’s philosophy of giving everyone the opportunity to showcase their potential.

Only midfielder Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem has been dropped from the list of probables.

Midfielder Hardik Singh will continue to be Harmanpreet’s deputy during the series.

The team will also have three goalkeepers in PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera.

“Playing against a team like Australia, who are one of the potential podium finishers in Paris, will be challenging and at the same time an enriching experience for the level of competition they bring to the matches. It will be a good exposure trip and we are looking forward to it,” Fulton said.

THE SQUAD
GOALKEEPERS
Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera.
DEFENDERS
Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali.
MIDFIELDERS
Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh.
FORWARDS
Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Related Topics

Harmanpreet Singh /

Craig Fulton /

Hardik Singh /

Paris Olympics /

PR Sreejesh /

Krishan Bahadur Pathak /

Suraj Karkera

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India announces 27-member squad for five-match hockey away Test series against Australia
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 18
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Super Lig: Trabzonspor fans storm pitch, brawl after home loss to Fenerbahce
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India announces 27-member squad for five-match hockey away Test series against Australia
    PTI
  2. Hockey: India ropes in Dutch goalkeeping coach Dennis van de Pol
    Team Sportstar
  3. Huge difference between playing hockey at the junior and senior level: Araijeet Hundal
    PTI
  4. Sreejesh aspires to be Indian hockey team’s chief coach by 2036
    PTI
  5. India hockey skipper Harmanpreet: There is still room for improvement ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India announces 27-member squad for five-match hockey away Test series against Australia
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 18
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Super Lig: Trabzonspor fans storm pitch, brawl after home loss to Fenerbahce
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment