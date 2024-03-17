MagazineBuy Print

Hockey: India ropes in Dutch goalkeeping coach Dennis van de Pol

Van De Pol will join the ongoing national coaching camp being held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, where he will closely work with PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 13:12 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian goalkeepers PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera pose with goalkeeping expert Dennis Van De Pol.
Indian goalkeepers PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera pose with goalkeeping expert Dennis Van De Pol. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Aiding the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Hockey India has roped in the services of Dutch goalkeeping expert Dennis Van De Pol.

He will join the ongoing national coaching camp being held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, where he will closely work with PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera. The 10-day special goalkeeping camp overseen by Chief Coach Craig Fulton will end on 26 March, a week before the team leaves for the Australia Tour.

Dennis has been working with the Indian goalies for nearly four years now, with his first stint in 2019.

Speaking about the significant camp ahead of India’s tour of Australia, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey, said, “This is a very important phase for the Indian Men’s Team and everything they do in the months leading up to the Olympic Games will be crucial in achieving the desired result in Paris. In their quest for another podium finish, Hockey India is ensuring the team is provided with all the necessary support they need to fulfil this dream.”

ALSO READ: Huge difference between playing hockey at the junior and senior level: Araijeet Hundal

“We have re-emphasized the importance of these specialized coaching camps in goalkeeping and drag-flicking. We are delighted to engage Dennis who has been closely working with this group of goalkeepers for nearly four years now and understands the minor tweaks needed to lift their performance.”

The Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh backed this initiative calling it a ‘game changer’. He said, “The initiatives we are taking now, particularly in core areas such as goalkeeping and drag-flicking is a game changer and crucial in improving the collective performance of the team. We are leaving no stone unturned in helping the team with their preparations ahead of the Olympic Games.”

Related Topics

Hockey India /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Craig Fulton /

PR Sreejesh /

Krishan Pathak /

Dilip Tirkey

