MI vs RR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan is in a strong position, with two wins out of two games and pocketing four points. The Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the table after losing both of their opening matches. Check out the live streaming details.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 07:06 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Hardik Pandya has been under pressure ever since taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma.
Hardik Pandya has been under pressure ever since taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK | The Hindi
infoIcon

Hardik Pandya has been under pressure ever since taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK | The Hindi

Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians in match 14 of the IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan is in a strong position, with two wins out of two games and pocketing four points. The Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the table after losing both of their opening matches. The Hardik Pandya-led side will look to open their account at home.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2024, 14th match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2024, 14th match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be played on April 01, 2024.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2024, 14th match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will start at 7:30 PM.

What time will the toss between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024, 14th match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will happen at 7:00 PM

Which TV channel will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match on April 1?

The IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore
Mumbai Indians Squad:
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis.

