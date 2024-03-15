MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal draw: Real Madrid to face Man City; Arsenal to play Bayern Munich, PSG vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid was paired with Borussia Dortmund in the other quarterfinal game. The quarterfinal first-leg matches will be played on April 9 and 10.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 18:18 IST , Nyon - 2 MINS READ

AP
Matches schedules are displayed on an electronic panel during the quarter-final draw of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24, at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland
Matches schedules are displayed on an electronic panel during the quarter-final draw of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24, at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland | Photo Credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT/ AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet in a heavyweight Champions League quarterfinal between the past two winners and the only two teams to win all all six group games in this season’s competition.

Madrid will host the first leg on April 9 or 10 and the return will be the week after in Manchester.

Kylian Mbappe’s path to a first Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain in his farewell season there will next go through Barcelona. PSG hosts the first leg.

Arsenal was drawn to play the first leg at home against Bayern Munich, whose star striker Harry Kane will go back to north London after leaving the Gunners’ archrival Tottenham this offseason.

Atletico Madrid was paired with Borussia Dortmund in the other game.

UEFA also made the draw for the semifinals which ensured Mbappé and PSG cannot meet Real Madrid — the team he is expected to join in the summer — until the final.

That draw arguably put the four strongest teams in the same half.

The winner between Real Madrid and Man City will be away in the first leg against Arsenal or Bayern.

Atletico or Dortmund will host the first leg against PSG or Barcelona.

There was a familiar and powerful look to the draw. It featured five European champions — who have combined to win 27 of the previous 68 titles — and three beaten finalists: Arsenal, Atletico and PSG.

The semifinal will be played between April 30 and May 8. The final is on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London.

