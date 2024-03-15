- March 15, 2024 16:35As ever Giorgio is here!
UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti is welcomed to the dias. He will preside over the draw today.
The guest for today is former Chelsea player and UCL winner in 2011/12, John Obi Mikel.
- March 15, 2024 16:32And here we go..
Pedro Pinto, our host for the evening, gets the programme underway at Nyon. A star-studded lineup in the quarterfinal he says.
- March 15, 2024 16:26Almost Time!
- March 15, 2024 16:09Who will add its name to the list this year?
- March 15, 2024 16:00All you need to know about the draw format!
- March 15, 2024 15:53LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time will the UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal and Semifinal Draw start?
The draw is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST on Friday, March 15 (12 PM CET, Local Time; 11 AM GMT).
Where and how to watch the UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal and Semifinal Draw?
Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels will telecast the Champions League draw in India. The draw can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
- March 15, 2024 15:46Stay Tuned
Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal draw taking place today in Nyon, Switzerland. Stay Tuned for all the updates and news from the draw.
Latest on Sportstar
- UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw live updates: Draw underway; Arsenal to face Bayern Munich
- ICC approves qualification process for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
- Stop clock permanent in white-ball cricket from T20 World Cup 2024; semifinal, final to have reserve days
- Otto Addo returns for second spell as Ghana coach, will leave Dortmund role
- Gordon injury not serious, says Newcastle boss Howe
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE