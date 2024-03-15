MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw live updates: Draw underway; Arsenal to face Bayern Munich

UCL 2023/24 Quarterfinal Draw: Catch the live updates from the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 draw taking place at Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Updated : Mar 15, 2024 16:42 IST

Team Sportstar
The Champions League trophy on display
The Champions League trophy on display | Photo Credit: Daniel Cole/ AP
lightbox-info

The Champions League trophy on display | Photo Credit: Daniel Cole/ AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw taking place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

  • March 15, 2024 16:35
    As ever Giorgio is here!

    UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti is welcomed to the dias. He will preside over the draw today. 

    The guest for today is former Chelsea player and UCL winner in 2011/12, John Obi Mikel. 

  • March 15, 2024 16:32
    And here we go..

    Pedro Pinto, our host for the evening, gets the programme underway at Nyon. A star-studded lineup in the quarterfinal he says.

  • March 15, 2024 16:26
    Almost Time!
  • March 15, 2024 16:19
    Meet the Quarterfinalists!

    UEFA Champions League: Which teams have qualified for UCL 2023-24 quarterfinals?

    The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season heads into its next stage, with eight teams left in the hunt for the coveted title.

  • March 15, 2024 16:09
    Who will add its name to the list this year?
  • March 15, 2024 16:00
    All you need to know about the draw format!

    UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal Draw: What is the format? Can teams from same country play each other?

    The draw for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal and final will take place on Friday, March 15, 2024.

  • March 15, 2024 15:53
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will the UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal and Semifinal Draw start?

    The draw is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST on Friday, March 15 (12 PM CET, Local Time; 11 AM GMT).

    Where and how to watch the UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal and Semifinal Draw?

    Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels will telecast the Champions League draw in India. The draw can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

  • March 15, 2024 15:46
    Stay Tuned

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal draw taking place today in Nyon, Switzerland. Stay Tuned for all the updates and news from the draw. 

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League /

UEFA Europa League /

UEFA Europa Conference League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw live updates: Draw underway; Arsenal to face Bayern Munich
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC approves qualification process for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
    Team Sportstar
  3. Stop clock permanent in white-ball cricket from T20 World Cup 2024; semifinal, final to have reserve days
    Team Sportstar
  4. Otto Addo returns for second spell as Ghana coach, will leave Dortmund role
    AP
  5. Gordon injury not serious, says Newcastle boss Howe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw live updates: Draw underway; Arsenal to face Bayern Munich
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal Draw: What is the format? Can teams from same country play each other?
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League: Which teams have qualified for UCL 2023-24 quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal draw: Date, Time, Teams, Live streaming info, All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. UCL quarterfinal draw: Europe’s heavyweights await Champions League fate
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw live updates: Draw underway; Arsenal to face Bayern Munich
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC approves qualification process for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
    Team Sportstar
  3. Stop clock permanent in white-ball cricket from T20 World Cup 2024; semifinal, final to have reserve days
    Team Sportstar
  4. Otto Addo returns for second spell as Ghana coach, will leave Dortmund role
    AP
  5. Gordon injury not serious, says Newcastle boss Howe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment