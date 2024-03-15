MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UCL quarterfinal draw: Can Barcelona face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final?

The winner of Manchester City vs Real Madrid will face the winner of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich in the semifinal while Barcelona or PSG will face either Athletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 18:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the quarterfinal while Barcelona will face Paris St Germain.
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the quarterfinal while Barcelona will face Paris St Germain. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the quarterfinal while Barcelona will face Paris St Germain. | Photo Credit: AFP

Defending champion Manchester City will play record winner Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals while Barcelona take on Paris Saint-Germain after the draw was held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon on Friday.

Atletico Madrid will face Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, and Arsenal, which is in the final-eight after 14 years, will face German giant Bayern Munich.

The winner of Manchester City vs Real Madrid will face the winner of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich in the semifinal while Barcelona or PSG will face either Athletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.

The first legs of the quarterfinals will take place on April 9-10, while the second legs will be played on 16-17 April.

Can an El Clasico final happen?

If things go right for Xavi’s and Carlo Ancelotti’s side, there is a possibility that football fans will get to witness an El Clasico final, which will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

For that both Real Madrid and Barcelona will have to win their respective quarterfinal and semifinal ties.

Has Barcelona and Real Madrid faced each other in the UEFA Champions League final?

No. Barcelona and Real Madrid have never faced each other in a Champions League final. The last time they met was in the semifinal of the 2010-11 season, where the Catalans beat Madrid by an aggregate score of 3-1.

Barcelona and Real Madrid head-to-head stats in UCL
Played: 8
Real Madrid wins: 3
FC Barcelona wins: 2
Draw: 3

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Barcelona /

Real Madrid /

Manchester City /

Paris Saint-Germain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League, Europa League 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw live updates: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich; Liverpool to face Atalanta
    Team Sportstar
  2. UCL quarterfinal draw: Can Barcelona face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Eliminator: Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi gets first call-up for Spain
    AP
  5. Gun For Glory trainees refine shooting skills under guidance of Peter Sidi and Gagan Narang
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UCL quarterfinal draw: Can Barcelona face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final?
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League, Europa League 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw live updates: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich; Liverpool to face Atalanta
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal Draw: What is the format? Can teams from same country play each other?
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League: Which teams have qualified for UCL 2023-24 quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal draw: Date, Time, Teams, Live streaming info, All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League, Europa League 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw live updates: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich; Liverpool to face Atalanta
    Team Sportstar
  2. UCL quarterfinal draw: Can Barcelona face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Eliminator: Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi gets first call-up for Spain
    AP
  5. Gun For Glory trainees refine shooting skills under guidance of Peter Sidi and Gagan Narang
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment