UCL quarterfinal draw: Can Barcelona face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final?

Defending champion Manchester City will play record winner Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals while Barcelona take on Paris Saint-Germain after the draw was held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon on Friday.

Atletico Madrid will face Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, and Arsenal, which is in the final-eight after 14 years, will face German giant Bayern Munich.

The winner of Manchester City vs Real Madrid will face the winner of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich in the semifinal while Barcelona or PSG will face either Athletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.

The first legs of the quarterfinals will take place on April 9-10, while the second legs will be played on 16-17 April.

Can an El Clasico final happen?

If things go right for Xavi’s and Carlo Ancelotti’s side, there is a possibility that football fans will get to witness an El Clasico final, which will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

For that both Real Madrid and Barcelona will have to win their respective quarterfinal and semifinal ties.

Has Barcelona and Real Madrid faced each other in the UEFA Champions League final?

No. Barcelona and Real Madrid have never faced each other in a Champions League final. The last time they met was in the semifinal of the 2010-11 season, where the Catalans beat Madrid by an aggregate score of 3-1.