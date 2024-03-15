Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi gets first call-up for Spain

Spain has called up Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi for the first time for the team’s friendlies ahead of this summer’s European championship in Germany.
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente announced his 26-man squad on Friday. It is the second-to-last squad he will put together before Spain plays at the Euro 2024 starting in mid-June.
Cubarsi is the latest product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia training academy to impress with the club’s first team. The versatile central defender was named man of the match in his European debut on Tuesday when Barcelona eliminated Napoli from the Champions League’s round of 16.
Athletic Bilbao central defender Dani Vivian will also get his first opportunity with the national team.
Spain will face Colombia in London on March 22 and Brazil in Madrid on March 26 in friendlies.
