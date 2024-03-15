MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi gets first call-up for Spain

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente announced his 26-man squad on Friday. It is the second-to-last squad he will put together before Spain plays at the Euro 2024 starting in mid-June.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 17:30 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Barcelona’s then-16-year-old Pau Cubarsi controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga match between Betis and Barcelona at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024
Barcelona’s then-16-year-old Pau Cubarsi controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga match between Betis and Barcelona at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s then-16-year-old Pau Cubarsi controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga match between Betis and Barcelona at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP

Spain has called up Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi for the first time for the team’s friendlies ahead of this summer’s European championship in Germany.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente announced his 26-man squad on Friday. It is the second-to-last squad he will put together before Spain plays at the Euro 2024 starting in mid-June.

ALSO READ: Madrid judge hears arguments for and against Super League

Cubarsi is the latest product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia training academy to impress with the club’s first team. The versatile central defender was named man of the match in his European debut on Tuesday when Barcelona eliminated Napoli from the Champions League’s round of 16.

Athletic Bilbao central defender Dani Vivian will also get his first opportunity with the national team.

Spain will face Colombia in London on March 22 and Brazil in Madrid on March 26 in friendlies.

Related Topics

Pau Cubarsi /

Spain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi gets first call-up for Spain
    AP
  2. Gun For Glory trainees refine shooting skills under guidance of Peter Sidi and Gagan Narang
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets for India-Ireland, semifinals to be released on March 19
    PTI
  4. UEFA Champions League, Europa League 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw live updates: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich; Real Madrid to face Man City
    Team Sportstar
  5. Stop clock permanent in white-ball cricket from T20 World Cup 2024; semifinal, final to have reserve days
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi gets first call-up for Spain
    AP
  2. Otto Addo returns for second spell as Ghana coach, will leave Dortmund role
    AP
  3. Gordon injury not serious, says Newcastle boss Howe
    Reuters
  4. Australia, Uzbekistan to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 and 2029
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Rankings: Spain retains top-spot in women’s football; USA slips to fourth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi gets first call-up for Spain
    AP
  2. Gun For Glory trainees refine shooting skills under guidance of Peter Sidi and Gagan Narang
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets for India-Ireland, semifinals to be released on March 19
    PTI
  4. UEFA Champions League, Europa League 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw live updates: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich; Real Madrid to face Man City
    Team Sportstar
  5. Stop clock permanent in white-ball cricket from T20 World Cup 2024; semifinal, final to have reserve days
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment