Indian sports news wrap: March 31

TENNIS
$82,000 Challenger tennis: Bollipalli, Poonacha win first doubles title as a pair
Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha won the doubles title at the Challenger in Mexico, beating Antoine Bellier and Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 6-2 in the final. It was the first Challenger title as a pair for Rithvik and Niki, who collected $4,665 and 75 ATP points.
-Team Sportstar
