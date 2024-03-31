MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap: March 31

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Sunday, March 31.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 18:07 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rithvik Bollipalli (left) and Niki Poonacha (right).
FILE PHOTO: Rithvik Bollipalli (left) and Niki Poonacha (right). | Photo Credit: AITA/X (formerly Twitter)
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rithvik Bollipalli (left) and Niki Poonacha (right). | Photo Credit: AITA/X (formerly Twitter)

TENNIS

$82,000 Challenger tennis: Bollipalli, Poonacha win first doubles title as a pair

Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha won the doubles title at the Challenger in Mexico, beating Antoine Bellier and Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 6-2 in the final. It was the first Challenger title as a pair for Rithvik and Niki, who collected $4,665 and 75 ATP points.

-Team Sportstar

