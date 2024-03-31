MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Man City vs Arsenal Live Score Updates, Premier League 2024: MCI faces ARS in crucial title decider; Lineups out, live streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal, being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Updated : Mar 31, 2024 20:03 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the FA Community Shield match.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the FA Community Shield match. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the FA Community Shield match. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez/ REUTERS

LINEUPS:

Man City - Ortega; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

Arsenal - Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

MATCH PREVIEW

The clash between Manchester City and Arsenal is more than just a pivotal match in the Premier League 2023-24 title race. It’s a meeting laden with history and a fascinating subplot – a student taking on his master.

Mikel Arteta, the current Arsenal manager, returns to the Etihad Stadium, the very place where his coaching journey began under Pep Guardiola in 2016. Having just retired as an Arsenal player, Arteta opted to join Guardiola’s revolution at City, not as a player, but as a budding coach.

People who witnessed Arteta’s development at City describe him as a “meticulous student of the game” with an “attention to detail second to none” in the All or Nothing: Manchester City documentary on Prime Video.

His playing experience in England proved invaluable, providing Guardiola with crucial insights into Premier League intricacies. From opposition tactics to pitch conditions, Arteta became Guardiola’s on-field translator.

So much so that many inside City felt Arteta had the authority of someone ready to take over the team after Guardiola’s departure.

- Saikat Chakraborty

Read Full Preview: Master vs apprentice subplot in focus as Arteta’s Arsenal threatens Guardiola’s legacy

MANCHESTER CITY vs ARSENAL LIVE STREAMING INFO

When is Manchester City vs Arsenal?

The Premier League match, Manchester City vs Arsenal, will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England at 3:30 pm local time (9:00 PM IST).

Where to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal?

Manchester City vs Arsenal can be watched on the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. In India, it will be available on Star Sports Select 2, SD and HD. It can be live streamed on the Sky Go app in the UK and on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester City /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Warner, Shaw target Chahar, take Delhi Capitals near 50 against Chennai Super Kings; DC 46/0 (5.1)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: MBSG 1-0 CFC, Kauko scores for Mariners, ISL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City vs Arsenal Live Score Updates, Premier League 2024: MCI faces ARS in crucial title decider; Lineups out, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Once we get one win under our belt, things will be totally different, says Piyush Chawla
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Newcastle skipper Lascelles to undergo surgery for ACL rupture, ruled out for this season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Newcastle skipper Lascelles to undergo surgery for ACL rupture, ruled out for this season
    Reuters
  2. Man City vs Arsenal Live Score Updates, Premier League 2024: MCI faces ARS in crucial title decider; Lineups out, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Ajer’s late equaliser holds Man United to 1-1 draw at Brentford
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Son secures comeback win for Tottenham against Luton
    Reuters
  5. Newcastle United fights back to beat West Ham in Premier League thriller
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Warner, Shaw target Chahar, take Delhi Capitals near 50 against Chennai Super Kings; DC 46/0 (5.1)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: MBSG 1-0 CFC, Kauko scores for Mariners, ISL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City vs Arsenal Live Score Updates, Premier League 2024: MCI faces ARS in crucial title decider; Lineups out, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Once we get one win under our belt, things will be totally different, says Piyush Chawla
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Newcastle skipper Lascelles to undergo surgery for ACL rupture, ruled out for this season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment