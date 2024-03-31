Man City vs Arsenal Live Score Updates, Premier League 2024: MCI faces ARS in crucial title decider; Lineups out, live streaming info

LINEUPS:

Man City - Ortega; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

Arsenal - Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

MATCH PREVIEW

The clash between Manchester City and Arsenal is more than just a pivotal match in the Premier League 2023-24 title race. It’s a meeting laden with history and a fascinating subplot – a student taking on his master.

Mikel Arteta, the current Arsenal manager, returns to the Etihad Stadium, the very place where his coaching journey began under Pep Guardiola in 2016. Having just retired as an Arsenal player, Arteta opted to join Guardiola’s revolution at City, not as a player, but as a budding coach.

People who witnessed Arteta’s development at City describe him as a “meticulous student of the game” with an “attention to detail second to none” in the All or Nothing: Manchester City documentary on Prime Video.

His playing experience in England proved invaluable, providing Guardiola with crucial insights into Premier League intricacies. From opposition tactics to pitch conditions, Arteta became Guardiola’s on-field translator.

So much so that many inside City felt Arteta had the authority of someone ready to take over the team after Guardiola’s departure.

- Saikat Chakraborty

Read Full Preview: Master vs apprentice subplot in focus as Arteta’s Arsenal threatens Guardiola’s legacy

MANCHESTER CITY vs ARSENAL LIVE STREAMING INFO

When is Manchester City vs Arsenal?

The Premier League match, Manchester City vs Arsenal, will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England at 3:30 pm local time (9:00 PM IST).

Where to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal?

Manchester City vs Arsenal can be watched on the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. In India, it will be available on Star Sports Select 2, SD and HD. It can be live streamed on the Sky Go app in the UK and on Disney+ Hotstar in India.