Liverpool goes top of Premier League after 2-1 comeback win over Brighton

Mohamed Salah’s sublime second-half strike leaves Liverpool on 67 points, three ahead of second-placed Arsenal and four ahead of City on a pivotal day in the title race.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 20:53 IST , Liverpool - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring its second goal against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring its second goal against Brighton and Hove Albion. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring its second goal against Brighton and Hove Albion. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Striker Mohamed Salah scored the winner as Liverpool came back from a goal down to beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 and go top of the Premier League ahead of Manchester City’s showdown with Arsenal later on Sunday.

Salah’s sublime second-half strike leaves Liverpool on 67 points, three ahead of second-placed Arsenal and four ahead of City on a pivotal day in the title race.

The Egyptian striker tormented Brighton, taking 12 shots to notch up his highest total in a Premier League game and, even though only one of them found the back of the net, it was to prove vital.

Danny Welbeck gave Brighton the lead after 84 seconds when his side broke up a Liverpool attack and burst forward to find him just inside the box and he drilled an unstoppable shot past Caoimhin Kelleher to break the deadlock.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Newcastle skipper Lascelles to undergo surgery for ACL rupture, ruled out for this season

The early goal jolted Liverpool into life and Luis Diaz put it level in the 27th minute after Joel Veltman’s attempted clearance went awry, allowing the Colombian winger to steal in behind the defence and hook the ball home.

Liverpool’s suffocating pressure and incisive attacking paid dividends again when Alexis Mac Allister teed up Salah to fire it into the lead.

Diaz thought he had put the Reds 3-1 up six minutes later but his goal was ruled out for a razor-thin offside that was confirmed by the VAR and Salah went close on the break in the 74th minute, but fired his effort straight at the keeper.

Brighton substitute and former Liverpool player Adam Lallana dragged a shot wide in the 86th minute, and Salah forced a brilliant diving one-handed save from Bart Verbruggen in the final minute of normal time as Liverpool held on to win.

Mohamed Salah /

Liverpool /

Brighton and Hove Albion /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Danny Welbeck /

Luis Diaz

  1. DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant takes Delhi Capitals past 150 vs Chennai Super Kings; DC 162/4 (18)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: MBSG 1-0 CFC, Kauko scores for Mariners, ISL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool goes top of Premier League after 2-1 comeback win over Brighton
    Reuters
  4. DC vs CSK IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Pathirana brings CSK back to the contest after Shaw-Warner show
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City vs Arsenal Live updates, Premier League 2024: MCI faces ARS in crucial title decider; Lineups out, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  1. Liverpool goes top of Premier League after 2-1 comeback win over Brighton
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Newcastle skipper Lascelles to undergo surgery for ACL rupture, ruled out for this season
    Reuters
  3. Man City vs Arsenal Live updates, Premier League 2024: MCI faces ARS in crucial title decider; Lineups out, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Ajer’s late equaliser holds Man United to 1-1 draw at Brentford
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Son secures comeback win for Tottenham against Luton
    Reuters
