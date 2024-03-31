MagazineBuy Print

Arsenal beats Chelsea to win Women’s League Cup after Maanum health scare

The Norway international went down in second-half stoppage time with the scores level at 0-0, prompting a delay as the 24-year-old received treatment

Published : Mar 31, 2024 21:54 IST , Wolverhampton - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal celebrates after beating Chelsea in the Women’s League Cup final at Molineux on Sunday in Wolverhampton.
Arsenal celebrates after beating Chelsea in the Women's League Cup final at Molineux on Sunday in Wolverhampton. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Arsenal celebrates after beating Chelsea in the Women’s League Cup final at Molineux on Sunday in Wolverhampton. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius scored the winner in extra time as it beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Women’s League Cup final at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday in a game overshadowed by the collapse of Gunners midfielder Frida Maanum in stoppage time.

Maanum fell to the turf in second-half stoppage time before being carried off on a stretcher, with Arsenal subsequently announcing on X (formerly Twitter) that “Frida is conscious, talking and in stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team.”

No further details about what caused the incident were given.

In an even first half short on chances, Mayra Ramirez thought she had given Chelsea the lead in the 21st minute with a superb shot from outside the box, but the goal was chalked off as Erin Cuthbert had handled the ball in the build-up.

Cuthbert inadvertently provided Arsenal with a great chance midway through the second half, coughing up possession in midfield and allowing the Gunners to go on the counter, but Cloe Lacasse’s shot was straight at Hannah Hampton.

England international Lauren James almost grabbed a late winner in the 85th minute, cutting in from the left and aiming for the far corner but Manuela Zinsberger steered the ball to safety with her foot.

Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius checks on team mate Frida Maanum after she goes down during the Women’s League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton on Sunday.
Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius checks on team mate Frida Maanum after she goes down during the Women's League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius checks on team mate Frida Maanum after she goes down during the Women’s League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Minutes later came Maanum’s collapse, prompting anxious players and fans alike to urge medics onto the field to treat her, and after a long delay the Norwegian was replaced by Alessia Russo as the game resumed, finishing scoreless minutes later.

Both teams wasted some decent chances in extra time until Swede Blackstenius was set up by Caitlin Foord, and Blackstenius took a touch before blasting home the runner from close range to ensure Arsenal retained the title.

The final whistle saw an outpouring of emotion from Arsenal’s players and fans, with substitute Russo revealing how it was fitting for Blackstenius to grab the winner after Maanum’s scare.

“I think it was written in the stars that her best mate went and scored the winner for her. Frida is a massive player and plays with every single bit of her body, and she did that today. We just hope she’s OK,” Russo told the BBC.

“Obviously it’s devastating to see one of your team mates go down like that, and we’re all wishing and praying that she’s OK.”

