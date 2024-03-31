MagazineBuy Print

Dhoni scores 16-ball 37 in his first IPL 2024 outing with bat during DC vs CSK

DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni walked out to bat for the first time in the Indian Premier League against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 23:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
MS Dhoni in action for Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals.
MS Dhoni in action for Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

MS Dhoni in action for Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Chennai Super Kings’ former captain MS Dhoni walked out to bat for the first time in the Indian Premier League 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the ACA-VDCA in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The 42-year-old last batted for CSK during the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans.

Dhoni started tremendously, hitting Mukesh Kumar for a four off the first delivery he faced. He pulled the short delivery behind square and clobbered one more in the same over,

More to follo

