Dhoni scores 16-ball 37 in his first IPL 2024 outing with bat during DC vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings’ former captain MS Dhoni walked out to bat for the first time in the Indian Premier League 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the ACA-VDCA in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
The 42-year-old last batted for CSK during the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans.
Dhoni started tremendously, hitting Mukesh Kumar for a four off the first delivery he faced. He pulled the short delivery behind square and clobbered one more in the same over,
More to follo
