Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD catch tops off CSK’s convincing win over GT

M.S. Dhoni opted to pass on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the season, adding to the speculation that he’s playing his final season.

As Dhoni takes the field for CSK this season, possibly for the final time, Sportstar will track his performances behind the stumps and with the bat.

MS DHONI IPL 2024 STATS

Highlights Matches: 2

Catches: 3

Run Outs: 1

CSK vs GT - 2nd innings (One catch)

After Dhoni could not walk out to bat during CSK’s innings, the former skipper made sure the audience got their money worth with a stunning catch behind the wickets.

CSK posted a daunting 206 runs on the board courtesy of a quickfire opening knock from Rachin Ravindra and a fifty from Shivam Dube. In reply, Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered early hiccups with openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha falling.

Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan were plotting the recovery for the side when Dhoni’s catch swung the momentum further in CSK’s favour. Shankar looked to drive a length ball off Daryl Mitchell, who was bowling the eighth over of the innings. Shankar failed to get into the line of the ball and his vertical shot ended up getting a thick outside edge.

Dhoni dove full stretch to his right and pouched the ball inches from the ground to ensure GT was three wickets down. The visitor never really recovered and lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually losing the contest by 63 runs.

CSK vs RCB - 1st Innings (Two catches, one Run Out)

RCB won the toss and opted to bat. Faf du Plessis picked up early boundaries to take his side to 37 runs in four overs.

Mustafizur Rahman accounted for du Plessis in the fifth over, as the RCB skipper holed out at deep cover trying to clear the boundary.

But Dhoni’s first contribution on the scoreboard came three deliveries later. Rajat Patidar, yet to open his account, was cramped for room by Rahman and handed a feather to Dhoni.

In the next over, Glenn Maxwell edged a delivery into Dhoni’s gloves looking to run it down to third man off Deepak Chahar. Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik struck a 95-run partnership to help their side put up a fight.

But Dhoni had a role in ending the stand on the final delivery of the innings. Karthik missed a delivery outside the off stump and Rawat set off from the non-striker’s end to steal a bye. Dhoni made an under-arm throw at the stumps and caught Rawat outside his crease.

The former CSK captain was disciplined with his glovework through the innings, allowing only one bye.