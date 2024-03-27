MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD catch tops off CSK’s convincing win over GT

IPL 2024: As MS Dhoni plays through the season, possibly his final one for Chennai Super Kings, Sportstar will track his performances

Published : Mar 27, 2024 00:10 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate with M.S. Dhoni after Vijay Shankar’s wicket.
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate with M.S. Dhoni after Vijay Shankar’s wicket. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate with M.S. Dhoni after Vijay Shankar’s wicket. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

M.S. Dhoni opted to pass on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the season, adding to the speculation that he’s playing his final season.

As Dhoni takes the field for CSK this season, possibly for the final time, Sportstar will track his performances behind the stumps and with the bat.

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE POINTS TABLE AFTER CSK vs GT MATCH

MS DHONI IPL 2024 STATS

Highlights
  • Matches: 2
  • Catches: 3
  • Run Outs: 1

CSK vs GT - 2nd innings (One catch)

After Dhoni could not walk out to bat during CSK’s innings, the former skipper made sure the audience got their money worth with a stunning catch behind the wickets.

CSK posted a daunting 206 runs on the board courtesy of a quickfire opening knock from Rachin Ravindra and a fifty from Shivam Dube. In reply, Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered early hiccups with openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha falling.

Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan were plotting the recovery for the side when Dhoni’s catch swung the momentum further in CSK’s favour. Shankar looked to drive a length ball off Daryl Mitchell, who was bowling the eighth over of the innings. Shankar failed to get into the line of the ball and his vertical shot ended up getting a thick outside edge.

Dhoni dove full stretch to his right and pouched the ball inches from the ground to ensure GT was three wickets down. The visitor never really recovered and lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually losing the contest by 63 runs.

CSK vs RCB - 1st Innings (Two catches, one Run Out)

RCB won the toss and opted to bat. Faf du Plessis picked up early boundaries to take his side to 37 runs in four overs.

Mustafizur Rahman accounted for du Plessis in the fifth over, as the RCB skipper holed out at deep cover trying to clear the boundary.

But Dhoni’s first contribution on the scoreboard came three deliveries later. Rajat Patidar, yet to open his account, was cramped for room by Rahman and handed a feather to Dhoni.

In the next over, Glenn Maxwell edged a delivery into Dhoni’s gloves looking to run it down to third man off Deepak Chahar. Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik struck a 95-run partnership to help their side put up a fight.

But Dhoni had a role in ending the stand on the final delivery of the innings. Karthik missed a delivery outside the off stump and Rawat set off from the non-striker’s end to steal a bye. Dhoni made an under-arm throw at the stumps and caught Rawat outside his crease.

The former CSK captain was disciplined with his glovework through the innings, allowing only one bye.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Chennai Super Kings /

M.S. Dhoni /

Ruturaj Gaikwad /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings wins by 63 runs against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD catch tops off CSK’s convincing win over GT
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE Score: POR vs SVN live updates; Ronaldo expected to play in international friendly
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Rachin, Dube barrage helps Chennai Super Kings earn facile win over Gujarat Titans
    Sahil Mathur
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after CSK vs GT: Dube in third place; Virat Kohli leads list with 98 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD catch tops off CSK’s convincing win over GT
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Rachin, Dube barrage helps Chennai Super Kings earn facile win over Gujarat Titans
    Sahil Mathur
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings rises to the top of standings; Titans fall to sixth
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings takes new ball in 2nd over of innings against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Highest team totals at Chepauk - Chennai Super Kings gets 206/6 against Gujarat Titans to enter Top 10
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings wins by 63 runs against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD catch tops off CSK’s convincing win over GT
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE Score: POR vs SVN live updates; Ronaldo expected to play in international friendly
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Rachin, Dube barrage helps Chennai Super Kings earn facile win over Gujarat Titans
    Sahil Mathur
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after CSK vs GT: Dube in third place; Virat Kohli leads list with 98 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment