MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Warner equals Gayle’s record of most fifty-plus scores in T20s

Both Warner and Gayle have now joint-most fifties in T20s.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 20:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ David Warner plays a shot against Chennai Super Kings.
Delhi Capitals’ David Warner plays a shot against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ David Warner plays a shot against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Delhi Capitals’ David Warner registered his 110th fifty-plus scores in T20 format and equaled the record of Chris Gayle during the match against Chennai Super Kings at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Both Warner and Gayle have now joint-most fifties in T20s.

List of most fifty-plus score in T20 format:

1) David Warner - 110

2) Chris Gayle - 110

3) Virat Kohli - 101

4) Babar Azam - 98

5) Jos Buttler - 86

Related Topics

David Warner /

Delhi Capitals /

Chris Gayle /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant, Marsh take Delhi Capitals near 150 vs Chennai Super Kings; DC 134/2 (14.3)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: MBSG 1-0 CFC, Kauko scores for Mariners, ISL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Warner equals Gayle’s record of most fifty-plus scores in T20s
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni records 300 dismissals as wicketkeeper in T20s
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City vs Arsenal Live Score Update, Premier League 2024: MCI faces ARS in crucial title decider; Lineups out, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni records 300 dismissals as wicketkeeper in T20s
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Struggling Mumbai Indians hosts in-form Rajasthan Royals, skipper Hardik Pandya eyes maiden win
    Shayan Acharya
  3. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Warner equals Gayle’s record of most fifty-plus scores in T20s
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Once we get one win under our belt, things will be totally different, says Piyush Chawla
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after GT vs SRH: Mohit Sharma jumps to second; Mustafizur continues on top
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant, Marsh take Delhi Capitals near 150 vs Chennai Super Kings; DC 134/2 (14.3)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: MBSG 1-0 CFC, Kauko scores for Mariners, ISL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Warner equals Gayle’s record of most fifty-plus scores in T20s
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni records 300 dismissals as wicketkeeper in T20s
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City vs Arsenal Live Score Update, Premier League 2024: MCI faces ARS in crucial title decider; Lineups out, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment