Delhi Capitals’ David Warner registered his 110th fifty-plus scores in T20 format and equaled the record of Chris Gayle during the match against Chennai Super Kings at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Both Warner and Gayle have now joint-most fifties in T20s.
List of most fifty-plus score in T20 format:
1) David Warner - 110
2) Chris Gayle - 110
3) Virat Kohli - 101
4) Babar Azam - 98
5) Jos Buttler - 86
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant, Marsh take Delhi Capitals near 150 vs Chennai Super Kings; DC 134/2 (14.3)
- Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: MBSG 1-0 CFC, Kauko scores for Mariners, ISL 10 updates
- DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Warner equals Gayle’s record of most fifty-plus scores in T20s
- DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni records 300 dismissals as wicketkeeper in T20s
- Man City vs Arsenal Live Score Update, Premier League 2024: MCI faces ARS in crucial title decider; Lineups out, live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE