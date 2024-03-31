DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Warner equals Gayle’s record of most fifty-plus scores in T20s

Delhi Capitals’ David Warner registered his 110th fifty-plus scores in T20 format and equaled the record of Chris Gayle during the match against Chennai Super Kings at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Both Warner and Gayle have now joint-most fifties in T20s.

List of most fifty-plus score in T20 format:

1) David Warner - 110

2) Chris Gayle - 110

3) Virat Kohli - 101

4) Babar Azam - 98

5) Jos Buttler - 86