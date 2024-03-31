Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE: ISL 2023-24, MBSG vs CFC, Indian Super League news

- March 31, 2024 17:51MATCH PREVIEW
Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will look to continue its pursuit for its maiden ISL League Shield title when it takes on Chennaiyin FC in a matchweek 20 fixture of ISL-10 at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.
The Mariners have been unbeaten since Antonio Lopez Habas returned to take over the reins of the team early in January. It has won six out of its last eight matches and has risen to the second spot with 39 points from 18 matches.
This keeps MBSG two points shy of the current leader Mumbai City FC (41 points). The former has also played a match less in comparison. The host will be looking at the opportunity to assume the leadership by picking up full points against Chennaiyin FC, which has experienced a mixed bag of success in the second phase of the tournament.
Chennaiyin under its head coach Owen Coyle has come up with some good performances but its success rate has been overshadowed by setbacks which keeps the team in the 11th spot with 18 points from as many matches. Chennaiyin, which has lost thrice in its previous five matches, will be looking to reverse the trend as it returns after the international break.
