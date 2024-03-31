MagazineBuy Print

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE: ISL 2023-24, MBSG vs CFC, Indian Super League news

MBSG vs CFC: Follow the live updates of the Indian Super League match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Chennaiyin FC, being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Updated : Mar 31, 2024 18:06 IST

Team Sportstar
Chennaiyin FC players warm up session during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 95 played between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on February 26, 2024. Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ISL
Chennaiyin FC players warm up session during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 95 played between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on February 26, 2024. Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ISL | Photo Credit: Dipayan Bose
lightbox-info

Chennaiyin FC players warm up session during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 95 played between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on February 26, 2024. Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ISL | Photo Credit: Dipayan Bose

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Indian Super League match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Chennaiyin FC, being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. s

  • March 31, 2024 17:51
    MATCH PREVIEW

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will look to continue its pursuit for its maiden ISL League Shield title when it takes on Chennaiyin FC in a matchweek 20 fixture of ISL-10 at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday. 

    The Mariners have been unbeaten since Antonio Lopez Habas returned to take over the reins of the team early in January. It has won six out of its last eight matches and has risen to the second spot with 39 points from 18 matches.

    This keeps MBSG two points shy of the current leader Mumbai City FC (41 points). The former has also played a match less in comparison. The host will be looking at the opportunity to assume the leadership by picking up full points against Chennaiyin FC, which has experienced a mixed bag of success in the second phase of the tournament.

    Chennaiyin under its head coach Owen Coyle has come up with some good performances but its success rate has been overshadowed by setbacks which keeps the team in the 11th spot with 18 points from as many matches. Chennaiyin, which has lost thrice in its previous five matches, will be looking to reverse the trend as it returns after the international break.

