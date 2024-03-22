MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Captain Cummins eyes win in opener, returning to former home as opponent

Leading a T20 side for the first time, Australia’s ODI captain Pat Cummins, in colours of Sunrisers Hyderabad, will try to prove himself against his old side in their first IPL match this season.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 19:44 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Cummins, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders last season, was acquired for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore by Sunrisers during the last year’s player auction.
Cummins, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders last season, was acquired for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore by Sunrisers during the last year’s player auction. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Cummins, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders last season, was acquired for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore by Sunrisers during the last year’s player auction. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

The return of two fine leaders, skipper Shreyas Iyer and mentor Gautam Gambhir, and the incentive of beginning its campaign at home after four editions should motivate Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to give its best against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Seeking balance, KKR’s quest for its elusive third title began from the auction stage.

The side’s expensive purchase of eminent Aussie left-armer Mitchell Starc will lead the pace department and is expected to play a crucial role in PowerPlay and death overs.

While the trusted spin-duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy may get priority, KKR will weigh other options.

KKR’s batting looks stronger with Shreyas’ return even though there are apprehensions over his fitness.

Iyer addresses the media ahead of the IPL match against SRH, in Kolkata.
Iyer addresses the media ahead of the IPL match against SRH, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Iyer addresses the media ahead of the IPL match against SRH, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey and West Indians Andre Russell and his back-up Sherfane Rutherford bolster it. Wicketkeeper-batters Phil Salt, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and K.S. Bharat widen KKR’s range of choice.

Leading a T20 side for the first time, Australian captain Pat Cummins, in SRH colours, will try to prove himself against his old side.

He will have the company of known pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Jaydev Unadkat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik and T. Natarajan.

In spin, SRH may have to rely on Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande and Shahbaz Ahmed in the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga.

Cummins, who won the ODI World Cup in India last year, talks to the media before his team’s against KKR, in Kolkata.
Cummins, who won the ODI World Cup in India last year, talks to the media before his team’s against KKR, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Cummins, who won the ODI World Cup in India last year, talks to the media before his team’s against KKR, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Aiden Markram, Travis Head, Heinrich Klassen, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad and Anmolpreet Singh inspire confidence in batting. Choosing four foreigners from a wide array of choices will be tough though.

With KKR enjoying the home advantage, SRH may find it hard to breach fortress Eden Gardens. The pitch, which remained covered during rains earlier this week, will be an interesting thing to decode for either side.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Pat Cummins /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Shreyas Iyer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Mustafizur removes Kohli, Green in one over; RCB 83/5 (13)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap: March 22
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Flintoff part of England’s backroom staff; gets projected as next head coach
    PTI
  4. Canadian and Cincinnati Masters to be expanded to 12-day events from 2025, says ATP
    Reuters
  5. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer “in best shape possible” despite back injury concerns
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli completes 12,000 T20 runs during match against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Captain Cummins eyes win in opener, returning to former home as opponent
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. T20 not taxing on body but travel during League is: Cummins
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024: Want to bat as long as possible and get better every day, says “nervous” Pant
    PTI
  5. CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Mustafizur removes Kohli, Green in one over; RCB 83/5 (13)
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Mustafizur removes Kohli, Green in one over; RCB 83/5 (13)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap: March 22
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Flintoff part of England’s backroom staff; gets projected as next head coach
    PTI
  4. Canadian and Cincinnati Masters to be expanded to 12-day events from 2025, says ATP
    Reuters
  5. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer “in best shape possible” despite back injury concerns
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment