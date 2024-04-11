MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gill fifty, Rashid cameo pull Gujarat Titans to unlikely win against Rajasthan Royals

Gill’s 44-ball 72 kept Gujarat Titans in the hunt before Rashid struck 24 off just 11 deliveries to chase down 197 and hand Rajasthan Royals its first loss of IPL 2024

Published : Apr 11, 2024 00:57 IST , JAIPUR - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Gujarat Titans’ batter Rashid Khan celebrates after hitting the winning runs against Rajasthan Royals.
Gujarat Titans’ batter Rashid Khan celebrates after hitting the winning runs against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ batter Rashid Khan celebrates after hitting the winning runs against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Rashid Khan stole the show as Gujarat Titans halted Rajasthan Royals’ unbeaten run in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a three-wicket win.

Chasing a mammoth target of 197 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday, not many expected the Titans to pull it off when it needed 73 runs in the last five overs. However, with Rashid (24 n.o., 11b, 4x4) and Rahul Tewatia forging a crucial 38-run stand, Titans turned the tide before the former sealed the deal with a last-ball four.

HIGHLIGHTS | RR vs GT INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

After Riyan Parag (76, 48b, 3x4, 5x6) and captain Sanju Samson (68 n.o, 38b, 7x4, 2x6) guided Rajasthan Royals to 196 for three, Titans started off steadily with captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan adding 64 runs for the opening partnership before Kuldeep Sen struck.

Featuring in his first match of the season, the young fast bowler shook the Titans ship upside down with his first couple of overs - dismissing Sudharsan, Matthew Wade and Abhinav Manohar.

The Titans slipped to 83 for 3 at the end of the eleventh over. As wickets tumbled, the onus was on Gill to keep his side in the hunt.

Having scored yet another fifty, Gill showed resilience and hit Yuzvendra Chahal for consecutive boundaries before getting stumped in the 16th over. As a dejected Gill walked back to the dugout, it seemed all over for Titans, but Rashid and Tewatia had other plans.

After showing his guile to finish with figures of 4-0-18-1, Rashid displayed his range of stroke-play with the willow, while Tewatia, too, played a 11-ball-22-run cameo. 

Bowling the penultimate over, Sen conceded 20 runs and that turned the game the Titans’ way.

Earlier in the day, a sudden shower before the toss prompted Titans to bowl. Yashasvi Jaiswal, not in the best form, began aggressively and scored 24 off 19 deliveries before Matthew Wade took a terrific catch off Umesh Yadav to end his stay.

Rashid sent back Jos Buttler soon, but the Titans failed to build on the advantage. While Wade dropped Riyan twice, poor fielding, too, let the Titans down. Parag took the maximum strike during the 130-run third-wicket partnership with skipper Samson. But Titans had the last laugh.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Rajasthan Royals /

Gujarat Titans /

Rashid Khan /

Rahul Tewatia /

Yashasvi Jaiswal /

Shubman Gill /

Yuzvendra Chahal /

Sanju Samson /

Riyan Parag /

Sai Sudharsan /

Matthew Wade /

Umesh Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG vs Barcelona LIVE score updates, UEFA Champions League QF 2023-24: PSG 0-0 BAR; Match kicks off; Mbappe starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 6: Vidit in control against Firouzja; Gukesh vs Hikaru, Praggnanandhaa vs Abasov in balance
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gill fifty, Rashid cameo pull Gujarat Titans to unlikely win against Rajasthan Royals
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: ATM 1-0 DOR; Rodrigo De Paul gives Atletico the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pulls off joint second-highest run chase at Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gill fifty, Rashid cameo pull Gujarat Titans to unlikely win against Rajasthan Royals
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans climbs to sixth after thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pulls off joint second-highest run chase at Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs GT: Chahal returns to top spot with 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs GT: Kohli leads list; Riyan Parag, Shubman Gill complete top three; Samson moves in at fourth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG vs Barcelona LIVE score updates, UEFA Champions League QF 2023-24: PSG 0-0 BAR; Match kicks off; Mbappe starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 6: Vidit in control against Firouzja; Gukesh vs Hikaru, Praggnanandhaa vs Abasov in balance
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gill fifty, Rashid cameo pull Gujarat Titans to unlikely win against Rajasthan Royals
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: ATM 1-0 DOR; Rodrigo De Paul gives Atletico the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pulls off joint second-highest run chase at Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment