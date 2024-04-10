IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs GT: Kohli leads list; Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson complete top three

Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson struck fifties during Rajasthan Royals’ match against Gujarat Titans to move into the second and third spots, respectively, in the Orange Cap standings.

Virat Kohli continues to lead the list with 316 runs courtesy of his unbeaten 113 runs against Rajasthan Royals last week.

Here is the full list of leading run scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 5 316 105.33 146.29 113* Riyan Parag RR 5 261 87.00 158.18 84* Sanju Samson RR 5 246 82.00 157.69 82* Shubman Gill GT 6 226 56.50 145.80 89* Sai Sudharsan GT 6 226 37.66 127.68 45

(updated after RR vs GT match on April 10)

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS 2023 Shubman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.80 4 3 129 2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116 2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101* 2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132* 2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100 2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84 2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126 2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113 2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91 2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83 2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95 2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128 2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107 2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89 2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89 2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115