IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs GT: Kohli leads list; Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson complete top three

Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson struck fifties during Rajasthan Royals’ match against Gujarat Titans to move into the second and third spots, respectively, in the Orange Cap standings.
Virat Kohli continues to lead the list with 316 runs courtesy of his unbeaten 113 runs against Rajasthan Royals last week.
Here is the full list of leading run scorers in IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|5
|316
|105.33
|146.29
|113*
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|5
|261
|87.00
|158.18
|84*
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|5
|246
|82.00
|157.69
|82*
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|6
|226
|56.50
|145.80
|89*
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|6
|226
|37.66
|127.68
|45
(updated after RR vs GT match on April 10)
ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50
|100
|HS
|2023
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|890
|59.33
|157.80
|4
|3
|129
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|635
|45.35
|136.26
|4
|1
|101*
|2020
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|670
|55.83
|129.34
|5
|1
|132*
|2019
|David Warner
|SRH
|692
|69.20
|143.87
|8
|1
|100
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|735
|52.50
|142.44
|8
|0
|84
|2017
|David Warner
|SRH
|641
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|126
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|7
|4
|113
|2015
|David Warner
|SRH
|562
|43.23
|156.54
|7
|0
|91
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|660
|44.00
|137.78
|5
|0
|83
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|733
|52.35
|129.50
|6
|0
|95
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|733
|61.08
|160.74
|7
|1
|128
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|608
|67.55
|183.13
|3
|2
|107
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|618
|47.53
|132.61
|5
|0
|89
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|CSK
|572
|52.00
|144.81
|5
|0
|89
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|KXIP
|616
|68.44
|139.68
|5
|1
|115
