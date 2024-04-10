RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pulls off joint second-highest run chase at Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans (GT) recorded the second-highest run chase at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur when it got to 197 runs against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

The 2022 IPL champion equalled the feat managed by the Royals when they chased 197 runs against the Deccan Chargers in 2012. The highest successful run chase at the venue belongs to Sunrisers Hyderabad which chased down 217 against RR.

Shubman Gill scored 72 runs from 44 deliveries and was the central piece in GT achieving the total. Late cameos from Rahul Tweatia, Shahrukh Khan and Rashid Khan then steered the side past the finish line.

For the Titans, this was the second-highest chase in the franchise history. The win helped it get to six points and move a spot up in the points table.