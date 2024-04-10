MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pulls off joint second-highest run chase at Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals

The 2022 IPL champion equalled the feat managed by the Royals when they chased 197 runs against the Deccan Chargers in 2012.

Published : Apr 10, 2024 23:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill plays a shot against Rajasthan Royals.
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill plays a shot against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: -
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill plays a shot against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: -

Gujarat Titans (GT) recorded the second-highest run chase at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur when it got to 197 runs against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

The 2022 IPL champion equalled the feat managed by the Royals when they chased 197 runs against the Deccan Chargers in 2012. The highest successful run chase at the venue belongs to Sunrisers Hyderabad which chased down 217 against RR.

Shubman Gill scored 72 runs from 44 deliveries and was the central piece in GT achieving the total. Late cameos from Rahul Tweatia, Shahrukh Khan and Rashid Khan then steered the side past the finish line.

For the Titans, this was the second-highest chase in the franchise history. The win helped it get to six points and move a spot up in the points table.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Gujarat Titans /

Rajasthan Royals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pulls off joint second-highest run chase at Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 6: Vidit vs Firouzja; Gukesh to take on Hikaru; Praggnanandhaa up against Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  3. PSG vs Barcelona LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lineups out; Mbappe, Lewandowski lead the line
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans climbs to sixth after thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs GT highlights, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans beats Rajasthan Royals in a last ball thriller
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans climbs to sixth after thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pulls off joint second-highest run chase at Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs GT: Chahal returns to top spot with 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs GT: Kohli leads list; Riyan Parag, Shubman Gill complete top three; Samson moves in at fourth
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Samson, Riyan Parag record second-highest 3rd wicket partnership for Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pulls off joint second-highest run chase at Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 6: Vidit vs Firouzja; Gukesh to take on Hikaru; Praggnanandhaa up against Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  3. PSG vs Barcelona LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lineups out; Mbappe, Lewandowski lead the line
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans climbs to sixth after thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs GT highlights, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans beats Rajasthan Royals in a last ball thriller
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment