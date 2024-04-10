IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans climbs to sixth after thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals on the last ball to gets its third win of the season.
In the 24th match of the IPL 2024, GT got back to winning ways after suffering a loss in its last game and also handed RR its first loss of the season.
Royals though continue to be at the top of the points table with eight points in five matches.
Here is the updated points table after the RR vs GT match:
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+0.871
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+1.528
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+0.775
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.666
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.344
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|6
|-0.637
|7
|Punjab Kings
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.196
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.704
|9
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-0.843
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-1.370
*Updated after RR vs GT match on April 10.
