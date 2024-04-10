MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans climbs to sixth after thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings after RR vs GT IPL 2024 match.

Published : Apr 10, 2024 23:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan in action.
Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals on the last ball to gets its third win of the season.

In the 24th match of the IPL 2024, GT got back to winning ways after suffering a loss in its last game and also handed RR its first loss of the season.

Royals though continue to be at the top of the points table with eight points in five matches.

Here is the updated points table after the RR vs GT match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 8 +0.871
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 6 +1.528
3 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 6 +0.775
4 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 6 +0.666
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 6 +0.344
6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 6 -0.637
7 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 4 -0.196
8 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 2 -0.704
9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 2 -0.843
10 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 2 -1.370

*Updated after RR vs GT match on April 10.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG vs Barcelona LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lineups out; Mbappe, Lewandowski lead the line
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans climbs to sixth after thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 6: Vidit vs Firouzja; Gukesh to take on Hikaru; Praggnanandhaa up against Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs GT highlights, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans beats Rajasthan Royals in a last ball thriller
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pulls off joint second-highest run chase at Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans climbs to sixth after thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pulls off joint second-highest run chase at Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs GT: Chahal returns to top spot with 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs GT: Kohli leads list; Riyan Parag, Shubman Gill complete top three; Samson moves in at fourth
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Samson, Riyan Parag record second-highest 3rd wicket partnership for Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG vs Barcelona LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lineups out; Mbappe, Lewandowski lead the line
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans climbs to sixth after thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 6: Vidit vs Firouzja; Gukesh to take on Hikaru; Praggnanandhaa up against Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs GT highlights, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans beats Rajasthan Royals in a last ball thriller
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pulls off joint second-highest run chase at Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment