Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: ATM 1-0 DOR; Rodrigo De Paul gives Atletico the lead

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 (UCL) quarterfinal match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund being played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Updated : Apr 11, 2024 00:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Diego Simeone’s side was enjoying a 25-game unbeaten run at its Metropolitano Stadium until Barcelona delivered a 3-0 rout at Atletico on March 27.
Diego Simeone's side was enjoying a 25-game unbeaten run at its Metropolitano Stadium until Barcelona delivered a 3-0 rout at Atletico on March 27. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Diego Simeone’s side was enjoying a 25-game unbeaten run at its Metropolitano Stadium until Barcelona delivered a 3-0 rout at Atletico on March 27. | Photo Credit: AFP

Starting lineups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Azpilicueta, Witsel, Gimenez, Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Samuel Lino, Griezmann, Morata

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels. Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Sabitzer, Can, Sancho, Nmecha, Adeyemi, Fullkrug

PREVIEW

Atletico Madrid has slumped in recent weeks, with six losses and only four wins in its last 12 games overall, as it missed the goals and creativity of Antoine Griezmann. The France forward is now back playing and will be looking for his first goal since January 18.

Dortmund has generally saved its best for the Champions League this season. It isn’t a Bundesliga contender this year but wins over Newcastle, AC Milan and most recently PSV Eindhoven have shown it means business in Europe.

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be live telecasted on the   Sony Sports Network.

The match will also be live-streamed on the  Sony LIV app and Website.

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
