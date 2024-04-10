Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: ATM 1-0 DOR; Rodrigo De Paul gives Atletico the lead

Starting lineups
Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Azpilicueta, Witsel, Gimenez, Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Samuel Lino, Griezmann, Morata
Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels. Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Sabitzer, Can, Sancho, Nmecha, Adeyemi, Fullkrug
PREVIEW
Atletico Madrid has slumped in recent weeks, with six losses and only four wins in its last 12 games overall, as it missed the goals and creativity of Antoine Griezmann. The France forward is now back playing and will be looking for his first goal since January 18.
Dortmund has generally saved its best for the Champions League this season. It isn’t a Bundesliga contender this year but wins over Newcastle, AC Milan and most recently PSV Eindhoven have shown it means business in Europe.
LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The match will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.
