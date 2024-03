India Open Throws: Bhartpreet breaks under-20 discus throw national record

Punjab’s Bhartpreet Singh improved his personal best by two metres as he broke the under-20 men’s discus throw national record in the Indian Open throws meet at Patiala on Friday.

The 19-year-old Asian junior champion came up with a 58.18m throw which broke Sachin Singh Dalal’s 10-year-old national record. Bhartpreet’s previous best (56.18m) had come in the under-20 National meet in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, last April.

Three meet records were also set in the one-day meet, by Haryana’s Nirbhay Singh (men’s discus throw), Punjab’s Damneet Singh (men’s hammer throw) and Maharashtra’s Abha Khatua in women’s shot put.

The results:

Men: Discus throw: 1. Nirbhay Singh (Har) 54.89m MR, OR 53.28. 2. Oinam Singh (Man) 53.78 BR, 3. Gagandeep Singh (Pun) 52.49.

Hammer throw: 1. Damneet Singh (Pun) 65.82m MR, OR 54.80, 2. Gurdev Singh (Pun) 61.87 BR, 3. Mukul UP) 61.61 BR.

Women: Javelin throw: 1. Jyoti (Har) 51.55m, 2. Karishma Sanil (Kar) 51.02, 3. K.M. Saloni (UP) 50.21.

Discus throw: 1. Nidhi Rani (Har) 53.57m, 2. Neetika Verma (UP) 51.52, 3. Bhavana Yadav (Del) 50.63.

Shot put: 1. Abha Khatua (Mah) 17.56m MR, or 17.09, 2. Rekha (Har) 14.98, 3. Shiksha (Har) 14.54.

Under-20: Men: Javelin throw: 1. Dipanshu Sharma (UP) 71.21m, 2. Rohan Yadav (UP) 69.00, 3. Himanshu Mishra (MP) 67.02.

Discus throw: 1. Bhartpreet Singh (Pun) 58.18m National junior record, OR Sachin Singh Dalal 58.11; 2. Atul (Har) 55.22, 3. Ritik (Chd) 54.94.

Shot put: 1. Anurag Singh Kaler (UP) 19.16m, 2. Siddharth Choudhary (Raj) 18.44, 3. Jaidev Dikka (Del) 18.36.

Hammer throw: 1. Prateek (Har) 62.75m, 2. Harshit Kumar (UP) 59.93, 3. Aryan (Raj) 54.34.

Women: Javelin throw: 1. Deepika (Har) 49.75m, 2. Ramyashree Jain (Kar) 46.37, 3. Aakriti Tyagi (Del) 46.24.

Discus throw: 1. Amanat Kamboj (Pun) 48.20m, 2. Anisha (Del) 48.15, 3. Nistha (Chd) 47.84.

Shot put: 1. Pooja Kumari (Raj) 14.10m, 2. Jaskanwal Kaur (Pun) 13.49, 3. Jashandeep Kaur Pun) 12.14.