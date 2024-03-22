MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener; Toss updates, predicted playing XI, squads

CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru from M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Updated : Mar 22, 2024 17:39 IST

Team Sportstar
MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 season opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru being played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

  • March 22, 2024 17:39
    Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead CSK

    Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024

    M.S. Dhoni has stepped down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team in IPL 2024.

  • March 22, 2024 17:33
    Squads

    CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly

    RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan. 

  • March 22, 2024 17:32
    It’s Matchday!

  • March 22, 2024 17:15
    Preview

    It’s that time of the year again when the coastal city of Chennai drapes itself in yellow, waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of the talismanic MS Dhoni, before lapsing into a state of rapturous reverie as the Men in Yellow hit the ground.

    The home crowd will thus relish the opportunity to witness the 42-year-old kick start the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a rip-roaring contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

    The contest will also herald a new chapter in the storied history of CSK after Ruturaj Gaikwad was named captain of the team on match eve, bringing Dhoni’s role in the side under greater spotlight.

    READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

  • March 22, 2024 17:10
    Live Streaming

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 season opener?

    The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 season opener will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

    Where to stream the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 season opener live?

    The Live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 season opener will be available on the JioCinema app and website .

  • March 22, 2024 17:04
    Welcome

    Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 season opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru being played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

