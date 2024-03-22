CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener; Toss updates, predicted playing XI, squads

Preview

It’s that time of the year again when the coastal city of Chennai drapes itself in yellow, waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of the talismanic MS Dhoni, before lapsing into a state of rapturous reverie as the Men in Yellow hit the ground.

The home crowd will thus relish the opportunity to witness the 42-year-old kick start the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a rip-roaring contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The contest will also herald a new chapter in the storied history of CSK after Ruturaj Gaikwad was named captain of the team on match eve, bringing Dhoni’s role in the side under greater spotlight.

