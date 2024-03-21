IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: A.R. Rahman to Akshay Kumar - which artists are performing, start time, when and where to watch?

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway with a marquee clash between the defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on March 22.

This year the tournament will continue the trend of kick-starting the edition with an opening ceremony ahead of the opener.

The IPL, on Wednesday, announced the artists who will be taking the stage. It also confirmed there will be a mid-innings performance during the match later in the evening.

The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the #TATAIPL 2024 Opening Ceremony! 🎉🥳



Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup! ✨



🗓22nd March

⏰6:30 PM onwards pic.twitter.com/7POPthFITx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 20, 2024

Who are the artists performing at IPL 2024 opening ceremony?

The pre-game show will include performances from singers A.R. Rahman and Sonu Nigam. Other than the pair, actors Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar will also feature in the opening ceremony.

DJ Axwell will take the stage at the end of the first innings during the CSK vs RCB match.

What is the venue for the IPL 2024 opening ceremony?

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place at the same venue where the opening match will be played, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

What is the start time for IPL 2024 opening ceremony?

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Where to watch the IPL 2024 opening ceremony?

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema website and mobile app.