MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma named vice-captain of Punjab Kings

In the IPL 2024 captain’s shoot, the 30-year-old Jitesh represented PBKS in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who is the captain of the franchise.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 16:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings Jitesh Sharma in action.
FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings Jitesh Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings Jitesh Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

Punjab Kings (PBKS) has named Jitesh Sharma as the vice-captain of the franchise ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the IPL 2024 captain’s shoot, the 30-year-old Jitesh represented PBKS in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who is the captain of the franchise.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh made his IPL debut in 2022 for PBKS and since then has played 26 matches for the franchise and has scored 543 runs so far. He also made his T20I debut for India in 2023 and has played nine matches so far.

Related Topics

Jitesh Sharma /

Punjab Kings /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma named vice-captain of Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: More than happy to help Gujarat skipper Shubman in any way I can, says Williamson
    PTI
  3. List of all Chennai Super Kings captains other than MS Dhoni
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain: Win/Loss record as Chennai Super Kings skipper in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 21
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. List of all Chennai Super Kings captains other than MS Dhoni
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma named vice-captain of Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain: Win/Loss record as Chennai Super Kings skipper in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings begins title defence under new captain against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma named vice-captain of Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: More than happy to help Gujarat skipper Shubman in any way I can, says Williamson
    PTI
  3. List of all Chennai Super Kings captains other than MS Dhoni
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain: Win/Loss record as Chennai Super Kings skipper in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 21
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment