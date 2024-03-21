IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma named vice-captain of Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) has named Jitesh Sharma as the vice-captain of the franchise ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In the IPL 2024 captain’s shoot, the 30-year-old Jitesh represented PBKS in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who is the captain of the franchise.
Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh made his IPL debut in 2022 for PBKS and since then has played 26 matches for the franchise and has scored 543 runs so far. He also made his T20I debut for India in 2023 and has played nine matches so far.
