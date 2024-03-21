List of all Chennai Super Kings captains other than MS Dhoni

Indian Premier League’s (IPL) most successful captain MS Dhoni stepped down from the leadership role of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Ruturaj Gaikwad was named is successor ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 onThursday.
This is the second time CSK will start a season with a new captain; Ravindra Jadeja in 2022 and Gaikwad now in 2024.
Also read | IPL-2024: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain
Here is the list of all captains for CSK in the IPL
1) MS Dhoni - 235 matches, 142 wins, 90 loss, 1 tie
2) Suresh Raina - 6 matches, 2 wins, 3 loss, 1 tie
3) Ravindra Jadeja - 8 matches, 2 wins, 6 loss
