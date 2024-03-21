MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

List of all Chennai Super Kings captains other than MS Dhoni

List of all players who have captained Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the franchise cricket.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 16:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super kings.
FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super kings. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super kings. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Indian Premier League’s (IPL) most successful captain MS Dhoni stepped down from the leadership role of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Ruturaj Gaikwad was named is successor ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 onThursday.

This is the second time CSK will start a season with a new captain; Ravindra Jadeja in 2022 and Gaikwad now in 2024.

Also read | IPL-2024: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain

Here is the list of all captains for CSK in the IPL

1) MS Dhoni - 235 matches, 142 wins, 90 loss, 1 tie

2) Suresh Raina - 6 matches, 2 wins, 3 loss, 1 tie

3) Ravindra Jadeja - 8 matches, 2 wins, 6 loss

Related stories

Related Topics

MS Dhoni /

Suresh Raina /

Ravindra Jadeja /

Chennai Super Kings /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. List of all Chennai Super Kings captains other than MS Dhoni
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain: Win/Loss record as Chennai Super Kings skipper in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma named vice-captain of Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 21
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings begins title defence under new captain against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. List of all Chennai Super Kings captains other than MS Dhoni
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma named vice-captain of Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain: Win/Loss record as Chennai Super Kings skipper in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings begins title defence under new captain against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. List of all Chennai Super Kings captains other than MS Dhoni
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain: Win/Loss record as Chennai Super Kings skipper in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma named vice-captain of Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 21
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings begins title defence under new captain against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment