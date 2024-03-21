Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024

M.S. Dhoni has stepped down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team in IPL 2024. Gaikwad has been part of the franchise since 2019 and has played 52 matches. The Maharashtra batter was the Orange Cap winner in 2021, when CSK won its fourth title. Gaikwad has 1797 runs from 52 matches at an average of 39.06 and a strike rate of 135.52.

Dhoni, 42, has captained Super Kings since the IPL began in 2008 - except the two years when the franchise was suspended in the wake of the 2013 spot-fixing case - but handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja at the start of the 2022 season. However, Dhoni returned as skipper after eight matches.

He has led CSK in 212 IPL matches, won 128 and lost 82.

Dhoni led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title on the third day of a T20 final against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last year. It was also CSK’s seventh title in all T20 tournaments, equal with Mumbai and Titans (South Africa), and only behind Sialkot Stallions (8).

Dhoni announced his international retirement on August 15, 2020. He led India to the 2007 World Twenty20 title, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.