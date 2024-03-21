MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024

Dhoni, 42, has captained Super Kings since the IPL began in 2008 - except the two years when the franchise was suspended in the wake of the 2013 spot-fixing case.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 15:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
M.S. Dhoni has stepped down as CSK captain ahead of IPL 2024.
M.S. Dhoni has stepped down as CSK captain ahead of IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

M.S. Dhoni has stepped down as CSK captain ahead of IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

M.S. Dhoni has stepped down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team in IPL 2024. Gaikwad has been part of the franchise since 2019 and has played 52 matches. The Maharashtra batter was the Orange Cap winner in 2021, when CSK won its fourth title. Gaikwad has 1797 runs from 52 matches at an average of 39.06 and a strike rate of 135.52.

ALSO READ
IPL 2023 Recap: When Jadeja’s heroics guided Chennai to title win against Gujarat, Gill stole the show with batting heroics

Dhoni, 42, has captained Super Kings since the IPL began in 2008 - except the two years when the franchise was suspended in the wake of the 2013 spot-fixing case - but handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja at the start of the 2022 season. However, Dhoni returned as skipper after eight matches.

ALSO READ
Dhoni steps down as CSK captain: Win/Loss record as Chennai Super Kings skipper in IPL

He has led CSK in 212 IPL matches, won 128 and lost 82.

Dhoni led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title on the third day of a T20 final against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last year. It was also CSK’s seventh title in all T20 tournaments, equal with Mumbai and Titans (South Africa), and only behind Sialkot Stallions (8).

Dhoni announced his international retirement on August 15, 2020. He led India to the 2007 World Twenty20 title, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Related Topics

MS Dhoni /

Chennai Super Kings /

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma named vice-captain of Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: More than happy to help Gujarat skipper Shubman in any way I can, says Williamson
    PTI
  4. List of all Chennai Super Kings captains other than MS Dhoni
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain: Win/Loss record as Chennai Super Kings skipper in IPL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. List of all Chennai Super Kings captains other than MS Dhoni
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma named vice-captain of Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain: Win/Loss record as Chennai Super Kings skipper in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings begins title defence under new captain against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma named vice-captain of Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: More than happy to help Gujarat skipper Shubman in any way I can, says Williamson
    PTI
  4. List of all Chennai Super Kings captains other than MS Dhoni
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain: Win/Loss record as Chennai Super Kings skipper in IPL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment