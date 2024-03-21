IPL 2023 Recap: When Jadeja’s heroics guided Chennai to title win against Gujarat, Gill stole the show with batting heroics

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 to lift a record-equalling fifth trophy. In a thrilling final, Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the night as he smashed the final two balls for boundaries to secure the win.

It was a final where both teams played over two days, as on May 28 not a single ball was bowled because of rain, and then it was moved to May 29. Chennai won the toss and opted to field first as Gujarat scored 214/4, and then Chennai achieved the DLS method target of 171 in 15 overs. Despite constant rain interruptions, CSK finally laid their hands on the trophy in Ahmedabad.

Most Title Wins

With that win, CSK tied with the Mumbai Indians for the most number of title wins, with skipper MS Dhoni lifting the title for the fifth time. Kolkata Knight Riders has won twice, Gujarat Titans, under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, has won once, and Rajasthan Royals was the inaugural winner in 2008. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Deccan Chargers have won once each, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru yet to get their hands on the trophy.

LSG makes a mark

Lucknow Super Giants, under the leadership of KL Rahul, hammered the highest score in IPL 2023, with Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni stoling the show to post a mammoth score of 257/5. Punjab went down fighting losing by 56 runs.

Rajasthan crumbles

If Lucknow made a mark by posting the highest score, the Rajasthan Royals succumbed to 59 all out to score the lowest total in the tournament. Chasing a middling score of 172 in Jaipur against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell impressed with half-centuries, Rajasthan was all out for 59 with four of its batsmen registering ducks, letting RCB register a massive 112-run victory.

Orange Cap

He is a star in the making, and Shubman Gill was the leader in the batting charts, accumulating 890 runs. Gill smashed three centuries and four half-centuries at a strike rate of 157.80. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was the second-best, smashing 730 runs with eight half-centuries. CSK’s Devon Conway was third on the list with 672 runs, followed by Virat Kohli, who scored 639 runs with two centuries and six half-centuries. Yashasvi Jaiswal took the fifth spot with 625 runs, a century, and five half-centuries to his credit.

Purple Cap

The Gujarat Titans had a splendid season with Mohammad Shami leading the pack, picking up 28 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, and registering an 11/4 as his best bowling figures for the season. Following him was Mohit Sharma who picked up 27 wickets, a five-wicket haul that came in his 99th appearance in a crucial Qualifier 2 where Gujarat defeated Mumbai Indians. Last but not least, how can you forget Rashid Khan, the ace spinner, taking the third spot with 27 wickets, as Piyush Chawla with 22 wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal with 21 wickets round up the top five bowlers in the 2023 season.

Most Sixes

Faf du Plessis leads the list with 36 sixes, followed by Shivam Dube, who hit 35 sixes, Shubman Gill in the third spot with 33 sixes, and Glenn Maxwell and Ruturaj Gaikwad filling the top five spots with 33 and 31 sixes, respectively.

Points Table

This is how the teams ended up. Gujarat, with 20 points, ended as the leaders of the points table, followed by Chennai and Lucknow, who took the third spot, sharing 17 points with Chennai. Mumbai, who qualified along with Gujarat, Chennai, and Lucknow, finished with 16 points. Rajasthan finished fifth with 14 points, and RCB at the sixth position with 14 points. Kolkata and Punjab had a forgettable season, being positioned in seventh and eighth positions with 12 points, respectively. Delhi, who missed Rishabh Pant, found itself in the ninth position with 10 points, with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the bottom with eight points.