IPL 2024 venues Part 2: How batting and bowling teams fare in these five grounds

In the Indian Premier League too, the grounds and their associated features play a huge role in determining the fate of the home side.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 14:24 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
General view from outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
General view from outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
General view from outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cricket is one of the most condition-dependent sports in the world. A team’s fortune and strategy in the sport revolve heavily around a myriad of factors, like the nature of the pitch, the size of the ground, and the weather. 

In the Indian Premier League too, the grounds and their associated features play a huge role in determining the fate of the home side. 

Here are some of the key stats that define the home venues of each IPL side. 

IPL 2024 venues Part 1: How batting and bowling teams fare in these five grounds

Narendra Modi Stadium

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad favours batters with an average run-rate of 8.43 in the Indian Premier League, making it one of the tournament’s most batter-friendly grounds.

In terms of bowling, both pace and spin have similar effectiveness, with pacers averaging 29.24 and spinners 30.91. Interestingly, there’s no distinct advantage to batting first or chasing, as both strategies have nearly equal win percentages.

How IPL is bridging the old and the new, on and off the pitch

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur (Debut)

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will be the Punjab Kings’ home ground this season. The Mullanpur Stadium boasts a remarkable herringbone drainage system that efficiently eliminates water from the playing surface in just 25–30 minutes after rainfall.

The ground is built using sand instead of traditional soil, providing superior stability and playing conditions.

The venue will make its debut with the highly anticipated clash against the Delhi Capitals on March 23, 2024.

Arun Jaitley Stadium

Arun Jaitley Stadium, home to the Delhi Capitals, is known for its short boundaries. Despite this, the batting strike rate at the ground is only 131.55, ranking sixth among venues hosting over 20 IPL matches.

The stadium is just one six away from witnessing its 1000th maximum, joining Wankhede, Chinnaswamy, and Eden Gardens. Spinners have a slight edge over pacers in bowling average, with spinners averaging 28.87 compared to 29.88 for pacers.

Ekana Stadium

Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, home to the Lucknow Super Giants, stands out as the most bowler-friendly IPL venue in India. Among the current IPL grounds, it has the lowest bowling strike rate, average, and economy.

In the seven matches it has hosted, spinners have been particularly effective, conceding only 6.67 runs per over and taking wickets every 20.43 runs and 18.3 balls, leading in these parameters among current IPL venues.

The ground’s bowler-friendly conditions have made it challenging for big-hitting batsmen, reflected in the low batting strike rate of 115.64.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, home to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, ranks fourth-worst in batting average among venues hosting over 20 IPL matches. This aligns with the team’s strategy of relying on bowlers for success. The stadium boasts a low IPL economy of 7.87 and has seen the most five-wicket hauls in IPL history.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

