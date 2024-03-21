MagazineBuy Print

Dhoni steps down as CSK captain: Win/Loss record as Chennai Super Kings skipper in IPL

CSK won five Indian Premier League titles under Dhoni’s charge, making him one of the most successful captains in the competition.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 16:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni plays a shot
FILE - Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni plays a shot | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni plays a shot | Photo Credit: AP

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday announced that MS Dhoni will step down as the captain of the team ahead of the IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, handing the reins over to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK won five Indian Premier League titles under Dhoni’s charge, making him one of the most successful captains in the competition. Apart from the IPL, Dhoni also led the side to two Champions Trophy triumphs in 2010 and 2014.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings begins title defence under new captain against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener

Dhoni led the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant during the IPL 2016, where he could record just five wins out of 14 matches. The former India captain stepped down in the following season, giving the charge to Australian Steve Smith.

Dhoni, 42, hinted after last year’s final that he is likely to feature in his last season in the IPL. In 2022, Dhoni had handed the leadership to Ravindra Jadeja before taking it back.

Here is Dhoni’s record as captain of the team:

MSD Captaincy Record with CSK
Matches: 212
Won: 128
Lost: 82
No Result: 2
IPL Titles: 5

