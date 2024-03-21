Rajasthan Royals and Australia spinner Adam Zampa withdraws from IPL 2024: Reports

Rajasthan Royals, on Thursday, was dealt a big blow when leg-spinner Adam Zampa pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons.

Zampa, who was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of last year’s auction for 1.5 crore rupees, withdrew his name following a busy season for Australia. The player’s manager confirmed the development to ESPNCricinfo.

The right-arm spinner was a part of Rajasthan’s troika of spinners including India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

He played six matches last season for the 2008 winner, claiming eight wickets at 23.50 including three for 22 in Rajasthan Royals’ win against Chennai Super Kings.

Zampa’s withdrawal depletes Rajasthan’s bowling attack further since they are already without fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon late in February and was subsequently ruled out of this year’s IPL.