IPL 2024: Ngidi ruled out with injury; Delhi Capitals signs Fraser-McGurk as replacement

Delhi Capitals, on Friday, named Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for South African pacer Lungi Ngidi for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Fraser-McGurk, a 21-year-old hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne, made his ODI debut against the West Indies at Sydney last month. He has played two One-Day Internationals for Australia and joined DC for his reserve price of 50 Lac rupees.

Ngidi, who has played 14 IPL matches and has 25 wickets against his name, was ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to injury. The 27-year-old quick previously plied his trade with Chennai Super Kings, winning the title twice and was bought by the Capitals in 2022.

He as been battling an ankle niggle from India’s tour to South Africa in December, 2023-January, 2024.