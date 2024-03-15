MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Ngidi ruled out with injury; Delhi Capitals signs Fraser-McGurk as replacement

Fraser-McGurk has played two One-Day Internationals for Australia and joined DC for his reserve price of 50 Lac rupees.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 10:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Fraser-McGurk in action for Australia in a One-Day international (ODI) against West Indies at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
Fraser-McGurk in action for Australia in a One-Day international (ODI) against West Indies at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Fraser-McGurk in action for Australia in a One-Day international (ODI) against West Indies at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. | Photo Credit: AFP

Delhi Capitals, on Friday, named Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for South African pacer Lungi Ngidi for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Fraser-McGurk, a 21-year-old hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne, made his ODI debut against the West Indies at Sydney last month. He has played two One-Day Internationals for Australia and joined DC for his reserve price of 50 Lac rupees.

Ngidi, who has played 14 IPL matches and has 25 wickets against his name, was ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to injury. The 27-year-old quick previously plied his trade with Chennai Super Kings, winning the title twice and was bought by the Capitals in 2022.

He as been battling an ankle niggle from India’s tour to South Africa in December, 2023-January, 2024.

Related Topics

Lungi Ngidi /

Delhi Capitals /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Ngidi ruled out with injury; Delhi Capitals signs Fraser-McGurk as replacement
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League: Which teams have qualified for UCL 2023-24 quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. All England Championship: Lakshya through to quarters but Satwik-Chirag, Sindhu go down
    PTI
  5. Al Ahli Saudi vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Ngidi ruled out with injury; Delhi Capitals signs Fraser-McGurk as replacement
    Team Sportstar
  2. Didn’t feel like he was batting after a long time: DC assistant coach Amre on Pant’s outing in nets
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur’s addition provides depth to CSK’s bowling, says Dwayne Bravo
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. IPL 2024: Kohli misses RCB pre-tournament camp, expected to join in next few days
    PTI
  5. IPL 2024: Grieving Harry Brook withdraws after grandmother’s death
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Ngidi ruled out with injury; Delhi Capitals signs Fraser-McGurk as replacement
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League: Which teams have qualified for UCL 2023-24 quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. All England Championship: Lakshya through to quarters but Satwik-Chirag, Sindhu go down
    PTI
  5. Al Ahli Saudi vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment