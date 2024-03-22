CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will kickstart the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
CSK will head into the match with a new captain at the helm, the franchise announcing that MS Dhoni has passed on the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad.
RCB on the other hand is continuing with Faf Du Plessis as captain. With a new-look bowling attack this time, the team will hope to qualify for the playoffs this time out.
Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Chennai Super vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Friday.
CSK vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
CSK VS RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK
CSK OVERALL IPL RECORD AT CHEPAUK
MOST RUNS IN CSK VS RCB IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli(RCB)
|30
|985
|37.88
|125.47
|90*
|MS Dhoni(CSK)
|28
|740
|41.11
|145.66
|84*
|Suresh Raina(CSK)
|25
|616
|30.80
|129.41
|73*
MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS RCB IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Ravindra Jadeja(CSK)
|18
|18
|7.05
|21.94
|3/13
|Dwayne Bravo(CSK)
|17
|17
|7.96
|24.29
|3/24
|Albie Morkel(CSK)
|12
|15
|8.09
|22.66
|4/32
