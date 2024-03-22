MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Chennai Super vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Friday.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 07:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis plays a shot, during the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis plays a shot, during the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis plays a shot, during the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will kickstart the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

CSK will head into the match with a new captain at the helm, the franchise announcing that MS Dhoni has passed on the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

RCB on the other hand is continuing with Faf Du Plessis as captain. With a new-look bowling attack this time, the team will hope to qualify for the playoffs this time out.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Chennai Super vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Friday.

CSK vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 31
Chennai Super Kings wins: 20
Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins: 10
No Result: 1
Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs (Bengaluru; 2023)
CSK VS RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 8
Chennai Super Kings wins: 7
Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins: 1
Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets (2019)
CSK OVERALL IPL RECORD AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 64
CSK wins: 45
CSK losses: 18
Tied matches: 1
Last result: CSK beat GT by 15 runs (2023, Qualifier 1)
CSK highest score: 246/5 (20) vs RR (2010)
CSK lowest score: 109 (17.4) vs MI (2019)

MOST RUNS IN CSK VS RCB IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli(RCB) 30 985 37.88 125.47 90*
MS Dhoni(CSK) 28 740 41.11 145.66 84*
Suresh Raina(CSK) 25 616 30.80 129.41 73*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS RCB IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Ravindra Jadeja(CSK) 18 18 7.05 21.94 3/13
Dwayne Bravo(CSK) 17 17 7.96 24.29 3/24
Albie Morkel(CSK) 12 15 8.09 22.66 4/32

