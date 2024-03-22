MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Full list of season opener results ahead CSK vs RCB Indian Premier League match

IPL 2024: Here is the full list of season opener results ahead of the 17th season of Indian Premier League tournament opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 12:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’s MS Dhoni meets Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s skipper Faf du Plessis.
Chennai Super Kings’s MS Dhoni meets Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s skipper Faf du Plessis. | Photo Credit: RCB-X
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings’s MS Dhoni meets Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s skipper Faf du Plessis. | Photo Credit: RCB-X

The defending champion Chennai Super Kings will take on three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Mumbai Indians and CSK have played the most season openers, with eight each. While the usual slow starters, MI won only two tournament openers, whereas the men in yellow have an even record, winning four and losing four.

IPL SEASON OPENERS RESULTS
IPL 2008 | KKR (222/3 in 20 overs) beat RCB (82 all out in 15.1 overs) by 140 runs
IPL 2009 | MI (165/7 in 20 overs) beat CSK (146/7 in 20 overs) by 14 runs
IPL 2010 | KKR (161/4 in 20 overs) beat Deccan Chargers (150/7 in 20 overs) by 11 runs
IPL 2011 | CSK (153/4 in 20 overs) beat KKR (151/4 in 20 overs) by 2 runs
IPL 2012 | MI (115/2 in 16.5 overs) beat CSK (112 all out 19.5 overs) by eight wickets
IPL 2013 | KKR (129/4 in 18.4 overs) beat Delhi Daredevils (128 all out in 20 overs) by six wickets
IPL 2014 | KKR (163/5 in 20 overs) beat MI (122/7 in 20 overs) by 41 runs
IPL 2015 | KKR (170/3 in 18.5 overs) beat MI (168/3 in 20 overs) by seven wickets
IPL 2016 | RPS (126/1 in 14.4 overs) beat MI (121/8 in 20 overs) by nine wickets
IPL 2017 | SRH (207/4 in 20 overs) beat RCB (172 all out in 19.4 overs) by 35 runs
IPL 2018 | CSK (169/9 in 19.5 overs) beat MI (165/4 in 20 overs) by one wicket
IPL 2019 | CSK (71/3 in 17.4 overs) beat RCB (70 in 17.1 overs) all out by seven wickets
IPL 2020 | CSK (166/5 in 19.2 overs) beat (MI 162/9 in 20 overs) by five wickets
IPL 2021 | RCB (160/8 in 20 overs) beat MI (159/9 in 20 overs) by two wickets
IPL 2022 | KKR (133/4 in 18.4 overs) beat CSK (131/5 in 20 overs) by six wickets
IPL 2023 | GT (182/5 in 19.2 overs ) beat CSK (178/7 in 20 overs) by five wickets

