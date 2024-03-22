IPL 2024: Full list of season opener results ahead CSK vs RCB Indian Premier League match

The defending champion Chennai Super Kings will take on three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Mumbai Indians and CSK have played the most season openers, with eight each. While the usual slow starters, MI won only two tournament openers, whereas the men in yellow have an even record, winning four and losing four.