CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli completes 12,000 T20 runs during match against Chennai Super Kings

Virat Kohli became the first Indian to score 12,000 T20 runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk on Friday.

The 35-year-old became the sixth player in the world to reach the landmark behind T20 veterans Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales and David Warner.

Kohli reached the milestone in the seventh over of his 377th game, flicking a full ball from Ravindra Jadeja behind square on the leg side for a single.

The 12,000 includes the runs he aggregated for RCB in the IPL and the now defunct Champions League, for Delhi in domestic twenty over cricket and in T20Is for India.

The next best Indian on the list is Rohit Sharma who has scored 11156 in 426 matches followed by Shikhar Dhawan with 9645 runs in 329 matches.