MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli completes 12,000 T20 runs during match against Chennai Super Kings

The former Indian captain became the sixth batter in the world and the first Indian to reach the landmark.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 20:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli in action during the  Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk.
Virat Kohli in action during the  Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
infoIcon

Virat Kohli in action during the  Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Virat Kohli became the first Indian to score 12,000 T20 runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk on Friday.

The 35-year-old became the sixth player in the world to reach the landmark behind T20 veterans Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales and David Warner.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE: CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates

Kohli reached the milestone in the seventh over of his 377th game, flicking a full ball from Ravindra Jadeja behind square on the leg side for a single.

The 12,000 includes the runs he aggregated for RCB in the IPL and the now defunct Champions League, for Delhi in domestic twenty over cricket and in T20Is for India.

The next best Indian on the list is Rohit Sharma who has scored 11156 in 426 matches followed by Shikhar Dhawan with 9645 runs in 329 matches.

Batters with Most T20 runs
Chris Gayle - 14562
Shoaib Malik - 13360
Kieron Pollard - 12900
Alex Hales - 12319
David Warner - 12065
Virat Kohli - 12000*

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Virat Kohli /

Chennai Super Kings /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Kohli, Green look to rebuild after three quick wickets; RCB 75/3 (10)
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer “in best shape possible” despite back injury concerns
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli completes 12,000 T20 runs during match against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony HIGHLIGHTS: Performances from AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar kick off new Indian Premier League season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 22
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli completes 12,000 T20 runs during match against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Captain Cummins eyes win in opener, returning to former home as opponent
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. T20 not taxing on body but travel during League is: Cummins
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024: Want to bat as long as possible and get better every day, says “nervous” Pant
    PTI
  5. CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Kohli, Green look to rebuild after three quick wickets; RCB 75/3 (10)
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Kohli, Green look to rebuild after three quick wickets; RCB 75/3 (10)
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer “in best shape possible” despite back injury concerns
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli completes 12,000 T20 runs during match against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony HIGHLIGHTS: Performances from AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar kick off new Indian Premier League season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 22
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment