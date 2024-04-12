MagazineBuy Print

World’s second-fastest 10K woman to make Bengaluru debut

Emmaculate Anyango Achol, the world’s second-fastest 10K woman runner, will headline the 16th edition of TCS World 10K Bengaluru, scheduled for April 28.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 14:44 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Emmaculate Anyango Achol in action.
Emmaculate Anyango Achol in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Emmaculate Anyango Achol in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Emmaculate Anyango Achol, the world’s second-fastest 10K woman runner, will headline the 16th edition of TCS World 10K Bengaluru, scheduled for April 28.

The World Athletics Gold Label Road Race is a USD 210,000 prize money event featuring some of the world’s most accomplished road and track and field athletes.

And among the star attractions this year is Kenya’s Anyango, who clocked an excellent 28:57 in Valencia while finishing behind her teammate Agnes Ngetich, who posted a world record 28:46 there.

A silver medallist in the 2019 African junior championships in 3000m, Anyango narrowly missed the Belgarde podium in this year’s World cross-country championships.

READ | Ujah recalled to Britain’s relay squad after serving doping ban

“I am very excited to be in Bengaluru for the first time for this incredible event, which has gained a worldwide reputation for being one of the best 10K races. I have heard so much about the events hosted in India and the running revolution they began nearly two decades ago.

“I am very much looking forward to being there and clock my best. The field of runners in the women’s category is quite strong this year and I love a good challenge,” expressed Anyango.

Five of her compatriots will also take the women’s starting line-up in Bengaluru, with timings faster than the event course record (30:35).

Lilian Rengeruk Kasait (29:32), Faith Chepkoech (29:50), Loice Chemnung (29:57), Cintia Chepngeno (30:08), and Grace Nawowuna (30:27) make their team formidable. Anyango’s inclusion in this epic line-up draws attention to a power-packed elite women’s race to the title.

Rengeruk and Chepngeno participated in the epic race in Valencia, while Chepkoech and Chemnung clocked their best in Castellon and Paris. Nawowuna did it in Lille.

Two Ethiopians, Aberash Minsewo, this year’s Tata Mumbai Marathon winner, and Lemlem Hailu, 2022 World Indoor 3000m champion, add further shine to the women’s start lists.

Peter Mwaniki, Bravin Kipkogei spearhead elite men’s line-up

Meanwhile, in the elite men’s lineup, Kenya’s Peter Mwaniki Aila (29) entered with the fastest time, 26:59. He achieved this mark while finishing third earlier this year in Valencia.

In that process, Peter became the nineteenth runner in the World to run the 10K distance in under 27 minutes.

His country-mate and 2019 African junior champion over 10,000m - Bravin Kipkogei Kiptoo - is credited with 27:02 in Madrid last year and along with Bravin Kiprop, who clocked an impressive 27:16 this February at Castellon, Spain, will keep the race interesting.

Two more Kenyans, Hillary Chepkwony, last year’s third-place finisher, and Patrick Mosin, the runner-up in Castellon the previous year, are expected to provide the necessary boost to return fast timings here.

Two young runners, John Wele from Tanzania and Boki Diriba from Ethiopia, may also pose a threat to the Kenyans.

The winners in the men’s and women’s categories will each take home USD 26,000. A course record bonus of USD 8,000 is also in the offing.

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
