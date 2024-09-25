MagazineBuy Print

London Marathon raises record 73.5 million pounds for charity

The collection surpassed the previous world record of 66.4 million pounds, set in 2019, on April 21 when more than 53,000 runners completed the 44th London Marathon.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 18:17 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
40th London Marathon medal. (File Photo)
40th London Marathon medal. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: London Marathon
infoIcon

40th London Marathon medal. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: London Marathon

The London Marathon raised a record 73.5 million pounds ($98.28 million) for charity, race organisers said on Wednesday in what they described as the world’s largest annual one-day fundraising event.

The collection surpassed the previous world record of 66.4 million pounds, set in 2019, on April 21 when more than 53,000 runners completed the 44th London Marathon.

London Marathon said in their final report that they raised 73.5 million pounds after the 2024 event, bringing the cumulative total to more than 1.3 billion pounds since the first edition in 1981.

READ | IOC should reinstate Russia as soon it obeys rules, says vice-president Samaranch

“We salute every single participant who has contributed to this world record-breaking total of 73.5 million pounds for the thousands of charities which provide essential services to so many,” London Marathon Events’ CEO Hugh Brasher said in a statement.

The London Marathon’s official online fundraising partner Enthuse also raised a record 30 million pounds on its platform.

The next London Marathon will be held on April 27.

