Ujah recalled to Britain’s relay squad after serving doping ban

Chijindu Ujah has been recalled to Britain’s 4x100m squad for the World Athletics Relays in May, 10 months after serving his ban for a doping violation.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 14:21 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chijindu Ujah has been recalled to Britain’s 4x100m squad for the World Athletics Relays in May. (File Photo)
Chijindu Ujah has been recalled to Britain’s 4x100m squad for the World Athletics Relays in May. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Chijindu Ujah has been recalled to Britain’s 4x100m squad for the World Athletics Relays in May. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chijindu Ujah has been recalled to Britain’s 4x100m squad for the World Athletics Relays in May, 10 months after serving his ban for a doping violation which resulted in his team being stripped of their silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sprinter Ujah was banned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for 22 months in October 2022, which was backdated from August 2021 to June 2023. However, the AIU had cleared Ujah of intentionally taking prohibited substances.

Britain were stripped of the Tokyo silver after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld Ujah’s anti-doping rule violation, though former UK Athletics technical director Stephen Maguire had said he would be considered for selection again after his ban.

READ | USA track and field proud of Olympic prize money plan

Ujah’s team mates Richard Kilty, Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake also had their medals stripped, with Kilty saying they were left “devastated” since they had strictly followed the rules unlike Ujah.

All four sprinters were named in an eight-man 4x100m relay squad for the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas on May 4-5, giving Ujah another shot to redeem himself before the Olympic Games in Paris from July 26-Aug. 11.

“They have had their fair share of challenges in recent years,” said Darren Campbell, British Athletics’ head of sprints, hurdles and relays.

“But I have had my own discussions with each and every member of the squad and know they are motivated, committed and focused on working together to reach Paris.” 

