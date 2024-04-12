MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

IPL 2024, LSG vs DC: Find the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI, impact player options and squads for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match on Friday.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 07:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant in action during IPL 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lucknow Super Giants will host Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match.

The host team is riding high on confidence after winning three back-to-back games this season and will fancy its chances against a struggling Delhi side, which has just one win in four matches.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for LSG vs DC:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Deepak Hooda/Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh.

Bowl 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Manimaran Siddharth.

Impact Player options: Deepak Hooda/Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, K. Gowtham, Prerak Mankad.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje.

Bowl 1st: David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma/Jhye Richardson.

Impact Player options: Prithvi Shaw/Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Rasikh Dar, Lalit Yadav.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Team
WICKETKEEPERS
KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock (c), Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant
BATTERS
David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs (vc)
ALL-ROUNDERS
Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya
BOWLERS
Yash Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed
Team Composition: LSG 5:6 DC Credits Left: 11.0
THE SQUADS
LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.
DELHI CAPITALS
Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams. 

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Delhi Capitals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs DC, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Vidit, Pragg, Humpy gain draws; Vaishali, Gukesh concede defeats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs DC, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru no match for Mumbai Indians
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table after MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians moves to seventh spot after thrashing Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs DC, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Vidit, Pragg, Humpy gain draws; Vaishali, Gukesh concede defeats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment