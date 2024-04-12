LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Lucknow Super Giants will host Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match.

The host team is riding high on confidence after winning three back-to-back games this season and will fancy its chances against a struggling Delhi side, which has just one win in four matches.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for LSG vs DC:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Deepak Hooda/Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh.

Bowl 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Manimaran Siddharth.

Impact Player options: Deepak Hooda/Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, K. Gowtham, Prerak Mankad.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje.

Bowl 1st: David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma/Jhye Richardson.

Impact Player options: Prithvi Shaw/Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Rasikh Dar, Lalit Yadav.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Team WICKETKEEPERS KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock (c), Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant BATTERS David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs (vc) ALL-ROUNDERS Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya BOWLERS Yash Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed Team Composition: LSG 5:6 DC Credits Left: 11.0